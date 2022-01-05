Comets Drop Afternoon Game in Toronto

Toronto, ON - A Wednesday afternoon matchup between the Toronto Marlies and the Utica Comets started off slow before both teams exploded offensively. Toronto entered the third period with a 4-3 lead, and ultimately won 6-4.

In the first, both teams exchanged early chances but fell flat for the first 10 minutes. At 14:34 of the period, Alex Steeves struck first. Mareks Mitens made a save on a wrist shot from the point, but Steeves was there to bang home the rebound and make it 1-0.

Utica would answer with less than two minutes left in the period. Reilly Walsh had a shot blocked, but found the puck and slid it across to Fabian Zetterlund who tallied his 9th of the year and tied the game at one heading into the break.

The second period featured five combined goals. Utica started the scoring with a powerplay tally from Chase Deleo and to give the Comets their first lead of the day. Matthew Hellickson answered for the Marlies just 43 seconds later on a shot through traffic that bounced through Mitens.

Toronto would score again on a hard wrist shot from Brett Seney that beat Mitens over the shoulder and made it 3-2. The Comets answered at 7:25 of the second, as Colton White's backhand pass from below the goal line hit a Toronto skate in front and got through Eric Kallgren. Utica had tied the game at three.

Toronto took the lead before the period ended thanks to Joey Anderson. He ripped a pass from Brett Seney to the top right corner and gave Toronto a 4-3 lead at the second intermission.

In the third, Toronto would gain a two-goal lead off Mikhail Abramov's third of the season. Brian Flynn answered at 10:19 of the third with another pass from below the goal line that found its way into the Toronto goal off a skate. Utica trailed by just one.

The Comets had a powerplay and an empty net late in the third, but Toronto sealed the win with Joey Anderson's empty netter. Utica lost their second straight game for just the second time this season.

Utica did not take any penalties in the game, and was one for three on their own powerplay chances. The Comets also outshot the Marlies 36-31.

The Comets are back in action on Friday night when they host the Wilkes-Barre Scranton penguins at 7 P.M. at the Adirondack Bank Center. Tickets are still available at uticacomets.com/tickets.

