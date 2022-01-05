Marlies Host First Place Utica Comets in Wednesday Matinee

January 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies host the Utica Comets on Wednesday afternoon at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The Comets currently sit atop the AHL standings in first place, while the Marlies are 15th.

The two teams last met back on November 6th in Utica, where the home side came out victorious 5-2. Alex Steeves scored both goals for the Marlies in that matchup. This will be the second of four meetings between the two clubs this season, the Marlies will be looking to even the season series up at one apiece.

Utica are coming off of a 6-5 overtime loss to Lehigh Valley back on December 31st, while the Marlies are coming off of a 4-2 win over Belleville on Monday. This will be Utica's first game of 2022.

Utica's current leading scorer is Reilly Walsh with 17 points. For the Marlies, Brett Seney leads the team in both goals (11) and points (19).

Puck drops at 1:00 PM EST on Leafs Nation Network, and AHLTV. Fans can also follow along on Twitter (@TorontoMarlies) for game updates.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.