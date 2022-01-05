Canucks Sign Pair of Forwards to PTO's
January 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed forwards Brandon Cutler and Yushiroh Hirano to professional try out agreements.
Cutler, 22, joins Abbotsford from the Utah Grizzles of the ECHL, where he has recorded 27 points (10-17-27) through 23 games this season. The 6'2, 201-pound forward made his professional debut this season with the Grizzlies. Prior to joining Utah, Cutler spent five seasons in the WHL with the Red Deer Rebels and Victoria Royals. The Spruce Grove, AB product registered 16 points (9-7-16) through 22 games with the Royals during his final season in 2020-21.
Hirano, 26, took an unconventional path to professional hockey as he was born and raised in Japan. The Tomakomai, Japan native joins the Canucks from the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL, when he recorded 29 points (16-13-29) through 25 games this season. The 6'2, 212-pound forward made his professional debut in North America with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL in 2018-19. Through two seasons with the Nailers, Hirano registered 92 points (32-60-92) in 119 games. Hirano has previously appeared in one AHL game and recorded one point (0-1-1) with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in 2018-19.
