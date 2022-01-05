Anaheim Ducks Reassign Four to Gulls

January 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:

Reassigned forwards Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Bryce Kindopp and Danny O'Regan, and defenseman Greg Pateryn to San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Recalled defenseman Jacob Larsson to the active roster from the Taxi Squad, and assigned goaltender Lukas Dostal to the Taxi Squad from San Diego.

