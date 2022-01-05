Anaheim Ducks Reassign Four to Gulls
January 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has made the following roster moves:
Reassigned forwards Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Bryce Kindopp and Danny O'Regan, and defenseman Greg Pateryn to San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Recalled defenseman Jacob Larsson to the active roster from the Taxi Squad, and assigned goaltender Lukas Dostal to the Taxi Squad from San Diego.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2022
- Comets Drop Afternoon Game in Toronto - Utica Comets
- Thunderbirds, "Boomer" Continue to be Fixtures in Community - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Four to Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Sandstrom and Ustimenko Returned to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Pittsburgh Acquires Nylander from Chicago - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- San Jose Barracuda Recall Forward Kyle Topping - San Jose Barracuda
- Detroit Summons Barber, Witkowski to Taxi Squad - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Blackhawks Acquire Sam Lafferty; Nylander Heads to Pittsburgh - Rockford IceHogs
- Blackhawks Recall Beaudin; Assign Regula and Gabriel to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Darren Raddysh to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Maltsev, Burke, Miska Reassigned to Colorado Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Wolves Set Final Makeup Date - Chicago Wolves
- Postponed Chicago Game Rescheduled for April 28 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Islanders Host Bruins Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Monsters Announce Three Roster Moves - Cleveland Monsters
- Penguins Sign Nick Hutchison to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Announce Three Roster Moves - Hershey Bears
- American Hockey League Reschedules Penguins Home Games - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- American Hockey League Announces Rescheduled Monsters Away Games - Cleveland Monsters
- Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Marlies Host First Place Utica Comets in Wednesday Matinee - Toronto Marlies
- Game #23: Stockton at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Erik Bradford Signs PTO - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Roadrunners Come Back From Break Strong With 2-1 Win Over Stockton Heat - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Earns Point in Shootout Loss - Manitoba Moose
- Iowa Topples Manitoba in a Shootout, 3-2 - Iowa Wild
- Heat Drop Tuesday Tilt at Tucson, 2-1 - Stockton Heat
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.