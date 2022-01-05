Snively Scores Twice, Hershey Wins in Overtime over Lehigh Valley

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears foiled a late comeback attempt by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and came away with a 4-3 overtime victory on Wednesday night at GIANT Center. Joe Snively opened the scoring only 17 seconds into the contest and later followed with sudden-death heroics. Hershey's record improves to 16-9-2-1 and have a league-leading six overtime wins.

Snively's opening goal came after burying a centering pass from Garrett Pilon off the rush. Axel Jonsson-Fjallby recorded the secondary assist. Shane Gersich, the overtime hero from last Sunday, doubled Hershey's lead at the 5:00 mark. Gersich finished a loose puck sitting in the blue paint, and Dylan McIlrath earned the secondary helper for his 100th career professional point. Shots on goal were 15-4 Hershey with the Chocolate and White leading 2-0 after 20 minutes.

Jonsson-Fjallby forced a Phantoms miscue at 7:45 of the second period to extend Hershey's cushion to 3-0. Lehigh Valley goaltender Pat Nagle mishandled the puck, and Jonsson-Fjallby scored into an empty net. Before the frame expired, the Phantoms broke Zach Fucale's shutout bid with Linus Sandin's first goal of the season at 16:02. Shots on goal were 27-13 after 40 minutes with the Bears leading 3-1.

Lehigh Valley answered twice in the final frame to force overtime. Charlie Gerard scored 42 seconds into the period, and Egor Zamula tallied from the point at 19:43 with Nagle on the bench for the extra-attacker. But only 57 seconds into sudden-death, Snively and Bobby Nardella finished a loose puck in the crease to send the Bears to victory. Final shots on goal totaled 34-21 Hershey. The Bears went 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Hershey Bears return to action on Friday, Jan. 7, for their second and final visit to Syracuse this season. The Bears will battle the Syracuse Crunch at the Upstate Medical Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 P.M. Voice of the Bears Zack Fisch will have the call on the Bears Radio Network.

