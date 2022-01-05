American Hockey League Announces Rescheduled Monsters Away Games
January 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The American Hockey League on Wednesday announced schedule changes in response to the postponement of the two games originally scheduled for Friday, December 31, and Saturday, January 1, in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton between the Monsters and Penguins.
In place of the originally scheduled game on December 31, the Cleveland Monsters will play the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Monday, January 24, at 7:05 p.m. In place of the originally scheduled game on January 1, the Cleveland Monsters will play the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Wednesday, March 9, at 7:05 p.m.
