Erik Bradford Signs PTO
January 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday signed center Erik Bradford to a professional tryout.
Bradford comes to Grand Rapids from the Kalamazoo Wings (ECHL), where he was named the team's player of the month for December with 15 points (5-10-15) in 11 games. Through 25 contests with Kalamazoo this season, the seventh-year pro has logged 27 points (10-17-27) and 16 penalty minutes while possessing a plus-11 rating. The Orangeville, Ontario native has not appeared in the AHL since April 14, 2018 when he skated with Toronto against Laval. All of Bradford's four AHL games have come with the Marlies and he has totaled two goals. Throughout his career in the ECHL, the 27-year-old has suited up for 355 games, amassing 296 points (94-202-296) and 196 penalty minutes.
