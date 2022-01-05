Maltsev, Burke, Miska Reassigned to Colorado Eagles
January 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed the following player transactions.
The following players have been reassigned to the Colorado Eagles by the Colorado Avalanche:
Pos. Player Team (League)
G Hunter Miska Colorado Eagles (AHL)
F Mikhail Maltsev Colorado Eagles (AHL)
F Cal Burke Colorado Eagles (AHL)
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, January 8th at 7:00pm MT at Tucson Convention Center Arena in Tucson, Arizona. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
