American Hockey League Reschedules Penguins Home Games
January 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The American Hockey League today announced make-up dates for two previously postponed regular-season Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins home games against the Cleveland Monsters.
The Monsters will come to Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza to play the Penguins on Monday, Jan. 24 as well as Wednesday, Mar. 9. Both games will feature a 7:05 p.m. start time.
Cleveland was originally scheduled to visit Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, but those contests were postponed due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Monsters.
The Penguins were also originally slated to play the Hershey Bears on Mar. 9. As a result of the rescheduled make-up game with Cleveland being moved to that date, the Penguins will host the Bears on Apr. 19 at 7:05 p.m.
Individual game tickets and season-ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22- game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
