Monsters Announce Three Roster Moves

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Blue Jackets added defenseman Jake Christiansen and forward Liam Foudy to the Taxi Squad and Columbus assigned goaltender Cam Johnson to the Monsters from the Taxi Squad. In 21 appearances for Cleveland this season, Christiansen posted 5-13-18 with 17 penalty minutes and a +4 rating while Foudy logged 6-11-17 with six penalty minutes and a +5 rating in 24 appearances for the Monsters this year. So far this season, Johnson is 6-3-1 with one shutout, a 2.11 goals-against average (GAA) and .911 save percentage (S%) in ten apperances for the ECHL's Florida Everblades.

A 6'1", 194 lb. left-shooting native of West Vancouver, BC, Christiansen, 22, tallied 8-25-33 with 31 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 58 career AHL appearances for the Stockton Heat and Cleveland during a portion of the 2019-20 season and the 2020-21 and 2021-22 campaigns. In five WHL seasons with the Everett Silvertips from 2015-20, Christiansen registered 50-102-152 with 114 penalty minutes and a +84 rating. In 2019-20, Christiansen was named to the WHL's Second All-Star Team. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with Columbus on March 4, 2020.

A 6'2", 183 lb. left-shooting native of Toronto, ON, Foudy, 21, was selected by Columbus in the first round (18th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. In 26 appearances for the Blue Jackets spanning parts of two seasons from 2019-21, Foudy posted 0-5-5 with six penalty minutes and a +1 rating and added 1-1-2 with a -1 rating in ten playoff appearances for Columbus in 2020. In 36 AHL appearances for the Monsters spanning parts of two seasons from 2020-22, Foudy notched 9-24-33 with six penalty minutes and a +12 rating and added 2-0-2 with two penalty minutes and a +3 rating in eight postseason appearances for Cleveland in 2019.

Prior to his professional career, Foudy registered 97-94-191 with 97 penalty minutes and a +79 rating in 230 OHL appearances for the London Knights spanning parts of four seasons from 2016-20, captaining the team in 2019-20. Internationally, Foudy helped Canada claim Gold Medal honors at the 2019-20 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship and the 2020-21 IIHF World Championship.

A 6'1", 205 lb. left-catching native of Troy, MI, Johnson, 27, went 11-16-5 with one shutout, a 3.80 GAA and a .873 S% in 32 appearances for the AHL's Binghamton Devils spanning parts of two seasons from 2017-19. In 48 career ECHL appearances for the Adirondack Thunder and Florida spanning parts of four seasons from 2018-22, Johnson went 29-14-3 with six shutouts, a 2.24 GAA and a .923 S%.

Prior to his professional career, Johnson went 56-26-12 with 12 shutouts, a 2.10 GAA and a .914 S% in 102 NCAA appearances for the University of North Dakota spanning four seasons from 2014-18. During his time at North Dakota, Johnson helped capture the 2015-16 NCAA National Championship and was named to the 2015-16 NCAA All-Tournament Team, NCHC Second All-Star Team, and NCAA Second All-American Team. In two seasons of USHL action with the Fargo Force and Waterloo Black Hawks from 2012-14, Johnson went 27-23-10 with two shutouts, a 2.87 GAA and a .915 S%.

