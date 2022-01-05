Wolves Set Final Makeup Date
January 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The American Hockey League announced Wednesday that the Chicago Wolves and Grand Rapids Griffins will meet on Thursday, April 28, to make up the Jan. 2 game that was postponed.
The Wolves will host the Griffins at 7 p.m. at Allstate Arena for what will be Chicago's final regular-season home game of the 2021-22 season. All tickets for the Jan. 2 game will be honored on April 28, but the Wolves also will accommodate fans who cannot attend on this rescheduled date. To change tickets to a more suitable game, fans should contact their Wolves ticket representative directly or write to WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.
The Wolves now have rescheduled all five of their postponed games. To recap:
Dec. 22 at Cleveland has moved to Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 6 p.m.
Dec. 23 at Cleveland has moved to Tuesday, March 29, at 6 p.m.
Dec. 31 at Rockford has moved to Saturday, April 30, at 6 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Rockford has moved to Tuesday, April 19, at 7 p.m.
Jan. 2 vs. Grand Rapids has moved to Thursday, April 28, at 7 p.m.
All of these games will be available on AHLTV.com, but the April 19 home game with Rockford also will be broadcast on My50 Chicago.
The first-place Wolves hit the ice three times this weekend as they seek to extend their franchise-record-tying 12-game winning streak. Chicago travels to Rockford at 7 p.m. Friday before returning to Allstate Arena to face Iowa at 7 p.m. Saturday on Adopt-A-Dog Night, presented by Premier Veterinary Group, and Cleveland at 3 p.m. Sunday for a Papa Johns Family Sunday. To get the best tickets, visit ChicagoWolves.com or contact a Wolves representative directly at WolvesTix@ChicagoWolves.com.
