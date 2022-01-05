Heat Drop Tuesday Tilt at Tucson, 2-1

January 5, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







TUCSON, Ariz. - Justin Kirkland found the back of the net for the second consecutive game but the Stockton Heat (19-4-2-1) fell by a 2-1 final score Tuesday against the Tucson Roadrunners (11-9-2-0) at the Tucson Convention Center.

Both of the Roadrunners' goals came on the power play, snapping Stockton's streak of perfection while down a skater at 35.

Victor Soderstrom netted the first score of the contest, finding the back of the net on the home team's first shot to take a 1-0 lead just 1:29 into game action. Stockton battled back in the second, Kirkland knotting the game at the 4:37 mark of the second stanza, the forward collecting a loose puck in the slot and firing a backhand top shelf for the tie. The decisive score came 6:44 into the final frame, Jan Jenik lighting the lamp on the man-advantage.

Netminder Dustin Wolf made 22 saves on 24 shots faced but was outdueled by Tucson's Ivan Prosvetov, who turned away 30 of 31 pucks on the night.

NOTABLE

Eetu Tuulola skated in his 100th AHL game.

The game-opening goal from Tucson was the first power play goal conceded by the Heat since December 3, snapping a 35-kill streak that spanned more than a month.

Justin Kirkland's goal to tie the game in the second gives him a lamp-lighter in back-to-back contests. He found the back of the net in three straight from October 16 through 23.

Stockton's point streak with Dustin Wolf starting comes to a close at 19 games (17-0-2-0), the netminder's first regulation loss since his AHL debut on February 21, 2021.

The Heat are now 0-1-1-1 against Tucson on the front end of back-to-backs, but have won each of the back ends entering Wednesday's game.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-4

STK PK - 3-for-5

THREE STARS

First - Jan Jenik (1g,1a)

Second - Victor Soderstrom (1g,1a)

Third - Ivan Prosvetov (30 svs)

GOALIES

W - Ivan Prosvetov (30 saves on 31 shots faced)

L - Dustin Wolf (22 saves on 24 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat and Roadrunners conclude their two-game set Wednesday, a 5:30 p.m. PST puck drop. Stockton will then continue their road trip Friday at San Diego.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.