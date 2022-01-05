Sandstrom and Ustimenko Returned to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have announced that goalies Felix Sandstrom and Kirill Ustimenko have been returned on loan to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms from the Flyers Taxi Squad, according to Flyers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Chuck Fletcher.

Sandstrom, 24, made his NHL debut last week with 42 saves in an overtime loss at the San Jose Sharks. He was a Round 3 selection of the Flyers in 2015. The Gavle, Sweden native has played in 15 games with the Phantoms this year going 3-7-3, 3.08, .896.

Ustimenko, 22, was a Round 3 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft from Gomel, Belarus. The 6'3â³ backstop has played in two games with the Phantoms this season and has also gone 0-4-2, 4.09, .893 with Reading in the ECHL in seven games played. He was especially strong in his first season in North America in 2019-20 when he went 19-4-5, 2.40, .919 with Reading while also playing in five games with the Phantoms. Ustimenko missed most of the 2020-21 season when he had hip surgery after playing only two games in the Belarus League.

The Phantoms are back in action on Wednesday night at the Hershey Bears.

The Phantoms return to PPL Center for a weekend homestand on Saturday, January 15 against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Sunday, January 16 against the Toronto Marlies.

January 15 is United Way Night presented by Air Products. Fans are encouraged to bring boxed pasta donations for a chance to win big prizes such as a game worn Phantoms jersey.

January 16 is Youth Jersey Day for the first 1,000 kids age 14 and younger presented by Service Electric and Velaspan.

