Game Preview: Phantoms at Bears, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, tonight against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at GIANT Center. The Phantoms are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers. Tonight's game is a make-up of a contest originally scheduled for Nov. 28, 2021 which was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol issues.

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (9-11-4-2) at Hershey Bears (15-9-2-1)

January 5, 2022 | 7 P.M. | Game #28 | GIANT Center

Referees: Cody Beach (#45), Peter Schlittenhardt (#12)

Linespersons: Tom George (#61), Colin Gates (#3)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, Hershey Bears Hockey Club Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Caps Radio 24/7, In-arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Hershey Bears and Lehigh Valley Phantoms both closed their previous weekend with overtime victories on home ice over the Bridgeport Islanders. Hershey salvaged a 3-2 overtime win on Sunday afternoon after Shane Gersich started the scoring in the opening frame, and later walked-off the game with an overtime winner. Garrett Pilon scored his team-best ninth goal of the season at 12:40 of the second period for the Bears. Zach Fucale stopped 22 of 24 Bridgeport shots. One night prior, Lehigh Valley earned a 2-1 overtime win over Bridgeport at the PPL Center. Garrett Wilson scored his eighth goal of the season late in the first period, and Adam Clendening converted unassisted only 43 seconds into the sudden-death frame.

SHANE CONTINUES TO STRIKE:

Hershey forward Shane Gersich collected three assists in last Wednesday's win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. It was the first time he posted a trio of helpers in his professional career, and marked just the second three-point game of his AHL career. He followed that performance with a two-goal game against Bridgeport last Sunday. The game-winning goal in overtime was his first professional goal in the extra session, and his third career game-winning marker. All three of the deciding tallies in his career have come versus Bridgeport. The fourth-year Bear has scored 13 points (5g, 8a) in 25 games this season and has totaled seven points (3g, 4a) in 32 career games meetings with Lehigh Valley.

FREE HOCKEY FUN:

Hershey enters this week with a 5-2 record in overtime, and a 1-1 mark in shootouts. Hershey's five wins in the 3-on-3 session are the most in the league. Overall, Hershey has collected 15 points in overtime games, the most of any team in the AHL. The club's nine games that have gone beyond regulation is the second highest total in the AHL, trailing only the Cleveland Monsters' 10 overtime contests. Lehigh Valley enters tonight's game having earned overtime wins in its two previous contests.

SEASON-SERIES TO DATE:

Hershey is 1-2-0-0 through three meetings against the Phantoms in 2021-22. Both teams are slated to battle 14 total times before the expiration of the current regular season. The Bears have been held to only four goals in three games against Lehigh Valley with marks by Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, Ryan Dmowski, Mike Vecchione, and Mike Sgarbossa. Goaltender Zach Fucale won his lone start versus Lehigh Valley this season on Oct. 17, 2021 with 23 saves on 24 shots. Among active Phantoms, veteran forward Cal O'Reilly leads the way offensively with three points (1g, 2a) in three games against the Bears. Lehigh Valley has been backstopped by a different netminder in each game thus far against the Chocolate and White (Pat Nagle, Felix Sandstrom, Samuel Ersson).

MILESTONE IN THE EQUIPMENT ROOM:

Tonight will mark the 500th professional game for Hershey Bears head equipment manager Josh Carter. In his day-to-day tasks, Carter handles skate sharpenings, equipment repairs, ordering, gear transportation and more. The 31-year-old native of Elizabethtown, PA is teamed with assistant equipment manager Dillon Filepas. Prior to his time with the Chocolate and White, Carter studied Sports Management at California University of Pennsylvania.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey captain Matt Moulson underwent a successful surgery on his back. The surgery was performed on Dec. 30. Moulson is out indefinitely...Defensemen Alex Alexeyev and Lucas Johansen became the latest players who have skated for the Bears this season to make their NHL debuts for the Washington Capitals. Alexeyev debuted on Dec. 29 versus Nashville while Johansen collected an assist in his first NHL game on Dec. 31 at Detroit. In total, 11 players who have played for the Bears this season have also skated with the Capitals...Defenseman Dylan McIlrath is one point away from 100 in his professional career...The Bears are seeking their season-best fourth consecutive win tonight...Hershey's four penalty minutes on Sunday versus Bridgeport set a new season-low.

