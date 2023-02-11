Iowa Looks Forward to 7-Game Home Stand Following Road Loss

Toledo, OH - The Iowa Heartlanders played their final home game of February Saturday and lost, 6-0, at the Toledo Walleye Saturday at Huntington Center.

Toledo struck first with 9:18 to go in the first on the power play. Drew Worrad wired a slap shot in from the top of the left-wing circle.

The Walleye scored three more times in the second on goals from Brandon Hawkins (5:55, PPG), Brett McKenzie (7:08) and Trenton Bliss (16:55).

Andrew Sturtz scored halfway through the third for Toledo to make it 5-0. Conlan Keenan scored with 4:57 left for the game's final goal.

Hunter Jones blocked 37 shots in defeat. Sebastian Cossa polished off a 26-save shutout.

Iowa starts a seven-game home stand on Feb. 17 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Wheeling.

View the team's full promotional schedule at iowaheartlanders.com/promotions.

Feb. 17 - Feb. 19 is the start of Iowa's Cancer Awareness Series, honoring those that have fought, are currently fighting or have battled cancer. Specialty theme jerseys will be worn for the weekend and are available for purchase inclusive of a postgame meet-and-greet on the DASH App. The games against Wheeling are Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:05 p.m., Sat. Feb. 18 at 7:05 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 19 at 2:05 p.m.

The Heartlanders continue the home stand Feb. 22, Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 vs. Indy for Iowa's Diversity Awareness Series, celebrating how sports bring us together. The Heartlanders will demonstrate their commitment to create and environment that fosters inclusion for all. Games take place Wed., Feb. 22 vs. Indy at 7:05 p.m., Fri., Feb. 24 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo and Sat., Feb. 25 at 7:05 p.m. vs. Kalamazoo.

Single-game tickets, group ticket options, partial plans and season ticket memberships are available for Heartlanders home games at Xtream Arena. Call 319-569-PUCK or visit iowaheartlanders.com/tickets for more information.

