Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, February 11, 2023

About Tonight's Game: The Icemen earned a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Gladiators last night to pull within one point of the first place Florida Everblades. However, right on the Icemen's heels are the Swamp Rabbits (57 points) who are just two points back of Jacksonville, setting the stage for a key matchup tonight. Greenville's offense ignited for seven goals en route to a 7-5 win at South Carolina last night.

Series History: Jacksonville is 4-3-0 against Greenville this season. In addition, the Icemen lead the All-Time series between the two clubs 27 wins to 23.

About the Icemen: Goaltender Olof Lindbom once again provided stellar goaltending in Friday's win over Atlanta. In his last four appearances, the New York Rangers prospect has earned a 0.948 save percentage and a 1.50 goals-against average. Lindbom will receive the evening off tonight, and Parker Gahagen will get the start in goal for Jacksonville....With another one-goal victory last night, the Icemen are now 16-4-1 in one-goal games this season. Three of the Icemen's games with Greenville this season have been decided by one-goal....Just little more than a week after Ara Nazarian passed Wacey Rabbit to become the Icemen's All-Time leading scorer, forward Craig Martin (116 points) has now pulled into second place in club scoring and is just two points back of Nazarian (118 points) for the All-Time lead.

About the Swamp Rabbits: Alex Ierullo recorded four points in Greenville's 7-5 win at South Carolina on Friday. Ierullo remains a thorn in the side of the Icemen this season, having posted 11 points (4g, 7a) in five games against Jacksonville this season....Former Icemen forward Tanner Eberle is third on the Swamp Rabbits in scoring with 30 points. Eberle has scored four of his 18 goals this season against Jacksonville.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Wednesday, February 15 vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m. - $3 Wednesday! Fans can enjoy $3 beer and wine specials throughout the night!

