Game Preview: Stingrays at Ghost Pirates, February 11 at 7:00 PM

February 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight in Savannah as they take on the Ghost Pirates for the second time in the last three games.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays jumped out to a 1-0 lead midway through the first period before a pair of Greenville goals gave the Swamp Rabbits an advantage at the end of the opening frame. The teams went on to score 12 total goals with Connor Moore leading the way with two tallies for the first time in his career. Lawton Courtnall, Ryan Scarfo, and Martin Haš all added markers before the 7-5 final loss for the Stingrays.

ALL-TIME SERIES

The Stingrays have matched up seven times with the Savannah Ghost Pirates during the inaugural campaign. South Carolina won the first six battles by a combined score of 21-10 and shut out the Ghost Pirates 3-0 on December 3rd at the North Charleston Coliseum. Savannah picked up their first win in the first seven games on Thursday behind a 42-save shutout from Isaiah Saville in the 5-0 victory.

DEFENSE FIRST MENTALITY

The Stingrays organization has always been built on a defense-first mentality and this team is no different despite the recent slide. South Carolina entered the January 13th matchup against Savannah with a season-low 2.62 goals against average, the second-best in the ECHL at the time. Since then, the Stingrays have allowed over three goals per game on average, raising the season average to 2.84 goals against heading into tonight's contest. Despite outshooting opponents 36-27 during this stretch, South Carolina has struggled to keep the opposition off the board.

GIVE US MOORE!

Defenseman Connor Moore had a career night on Friday against the Swamp Rabbits. After giving the Stingrays a 1-0 lead in the first period, he added another marker in the second for his first professional multi-goal game. Moore also tallied a career-high three points by adding an assist on a beautiful pass that set up Ryan Scarfo's one-time goal on the power play. On top of it all, Moore finished the night even despite the team giving up seven goals.

DÉJÀ VU ALL OVER AGAIN

Only two days after taking on the Ghost Pirates in Savannah, the Stingrays return to Enmarket Arena for the final time this season. Despite posting 42 shots on Thursday's defeat, the Stingrays struggled to get anything past Isaiah Saville. South Carolina is looking for a better outcome on the back of a five-goal performance last night against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule.

South Carolina at Atlanta - Tuesday, February 14 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando - Friday, February 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina - Saturday, February 18 at 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina - Sunday, February 19 at 3:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at South Carolina - Wednesday, February 22 at 10:30 a.m.

