Cossa Lands Second Pro Shutout in Front of Home Sellout Crowd

February 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OHIO - Sebastian Cossa backed a strong Walleye squad tonight as he earned his second professional shutout in Toledo's 6-0 victory over Iowa.

What Happened:

After a three-game sweep in Iowa last month, the Heartlanders made their first of three visits to Toledo tonight. The Walleye went on the penalty kill early after Drew Worrad sent the puck out of play at the 22-second mark. Only one Iowa shot was allowed in the next two minutes.

Halfway through the ninth minute, Ted McGeen picked up Iowa's first penalty with a hooking minor. With just under a minute remaining in the Walleye man advantage, Drew Worrad scored his second power play goal in as many nights to put Toledo on the board. The goal, assisted by Charlie Curti and Thomas Ebbing, was a one-timer from the top of the left circle seconds after the faceoff.

At the 14:05 mark, Brett McKenzie headed to the Toledo box with a goalie interference penalty after colliding with Iowa's Hunter Jones. At the end of period one, the Walleye led in shots with 12 to Iowa's nine.

Nearly five minutes into the second frame, Iowa's Clayton Phillips picked up a slashing penalty to give Toledo their second man advantage of the evening. Just over a minute later, Brandon Hawkins made the Walleye 2-for-2 on the power play with a top shelf snipe from the left circle. Rookie forwards Trenton Bliss and Kirill Tyutyayev were the assisters on Hawkins' marker.

It only took a minute and 13 seconds for Brett McKenzie to add Toledo's third goal. After Jones got a piece of Andrew Sturtz's shot from the left of the Iowa net, McKenzie was right in the crease to receive and send it home. Defenseman Seth Barton tallied the second assist on the goal.

At 12:54, Brendan Robbins made his way to the Iowa box with a high-sticking minor. Toledo did not find the back of the net on this power play, but Trenton Bliss made it a 4-0 game late in the 16th minute with the assistance of Gordie Green and Riley McCourt. In the second period, the Heartlanders added nine more shots while the Walleye tallied 15.

With 3:36 gone in period three, Iowa went on their first power play since the opening frame after Seth Barton headed to the Toledo box with a tripping penalty. Allowing no Iowa shots, Toledo went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Just over two minutes later, Andrew Sturtz joined the scoring with a quick tap in from the left crease. Mrett Mckenzie and Gordi Myer registered the assists on the fifth Toledo goal.

Just past the 15-minute mark, Conlan Keenan capped off a six-goal night for the Walleye as he rebounded a Brett McKenzie attempt. Kirill Tyutyayev registered the second assist on the final Toledo goal. Two minutes later, Brandon Hawkins and Zach White engaged in extracurriculars after White landed a hit on Gordie Green near the Toledo bench. Both skaters saw their night come to an end with five-minute majors.

Speed Stats:

Tonight's win extended Toledo's home winning streak to four games, the longest for the team this season. In the month of February, the Walleye have gone 5-0-1.

Sebastian Cossa recorded his second professional shutout tonight with 26 saves. His first came three weeks ago in Iowa with a 23-save game.

In his first game back since December 30, Brett McKenzie tallied three points with a goal and two assists.

Drew Worrad extended his four-game point streak with the first power play goal tonight. The forward now has six points (3G, 3A) in his last five games.

Rookie forward Kirill Tyutyayev extended his five-game point streak with his 14th multi-point night this season. He now has 12 points (3G, 9A) in his last six games.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1) TOL - S. Cossa (26 SVS)

2) TOL - B. McKenzie (1G, 2A)

3) TOL - A. Sturtz (1G, 2A)

Up Next:

The Walleye are back on the road for a three-game stretch in Rapid City starting on Wednesday at 12:35 p.m. ET.

