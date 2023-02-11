Grizz Get a Point in 4-3 OT Loss

Rapid City, South Dakota - The Utah Grizzlies got 1 goal and 1 assist from Andrew Nielsen and Cameron Wright scored a third period goal and had 12 shots on goal but the Rapid City Rush won the game in overtime as Calder Brooks scored 42 seconds into overtime as they defeated the Grizzlies 4-3 on a Saturday night at the Monument.

Matt Marcinew gave the Rush a 1-0 lead as he scored 7:05 into the contest. Utah's Aaron Thow tied it us 10:05 in. It was Thow's first goal in a Grizzlies uniform. Brandon Cutler got the assist to extend his point streak to 10 games. Cutler ended the night with 2 assists. The score was tied 1-1 after 1 period.

Nielsen scored a 5 on 3 power play goal 3:57 into the second period to give Utah a 2-1 lead. The Rush tied it up 10:14 as Marcinew scored his second of the game and 21st of the season. Carter Robertson gave the Rush a 3-2 lead with a 4 on 4 goal 18:02 into the frame. The Rush led 3-2 after 2 periods.

Utah tied the game 11:16 into the third period as Cameron Wright scored his team leading 13th goal of the season. Utah went 2 for 8 on the power play. Rapid City was 0 for 3. The score was tied after regulation. Rapid City earned the extra standing point as they are now 7-1 in games that have gone past regulation. Utah is now 2-2 in overtime games this season.

Adam Carlson got the win in net for RC as he saved 35 of 38. Utah's Trent Miner saved 36 of 40 in the loss.

The Grizzlies' road trip continues on Wednesday night as they face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Face-off is at 5:00 pm mountain time. Utah returns home for a 3-game series vs Allen on February 22, 24-25. Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend is on February 24-25 at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars.

1. Matt Marcinew (RC) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +3, 4 shots.

2. Calder Brooks (RC) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +2.

3. Adam Carlson (RC) - 35 of 38 saves.

