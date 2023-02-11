Vaive Reaches 20 Goals, Cyclones Top Gladiators, 5-3

Atlanta, GA- Cincinnati's top line of Justin Vaive, Louie Caporusso, and Zack Andrusiak combined for nine points in a 5-3 win over the Atlanta Gladiators at Gas South Arena Saturday evening.

The Cyclones have points in six of their last seven games and hold a 26-12-5-2 record on the year. With the road victory, Cincinnati has already surpassed its 2021-22 season total of 13 away victories.

Reece Vitelli scored in the opening minute for Atlanta on its Teddy Bear Toss Night, beating Mark Sinclair off a rebound left in the slot. Following the delay, the Gladiators committed a delay of game penalty, allowing the 'Clones to get on the board.

Vaive (19) pounced on a rebound left at the net-front, shoveling the puck past David Tendeck 5:52 into the period. 41 seconds later, Lincoln Griffin (17) crashed the net for a two-on-one with Matt McLeod to give Cincinnati the lead. Tim Davison would tie it up midway through the period, but another delay of game penalty once again cost Atlanta, this time with Yushiroh Hirano (4) providing his signature one-time blast from the left side of the ice just seven seconds into the man advantage, putting the Cyclones up 3-2 going into intermission.

Sanghoon Shin tallied the game-tying goal on a power play in the second period but just 1:11 later, Vaive put Cincinnati back on top, collecting a pass from Andrusiak to crash the net, beating Tendeck, and giving the captain his team leading-20th goal of the season. Vaive has now reached 20 goals in a season for the fourth time in his career.

The 'Clones doubled their lead 14:50 into the second when Andrusiak (16) shot a rocket from the right-wing to make it 5-3. Caporusso twirled over the line and spun the puck cross-ice to the dangerous winger for the goal. Josh Burnside also registered an assist on the goal, celebrating his 28th birthday with a point.

Vaive finished the night with 2 goals, while Caporusso registered three assists and Andrusiak tallied a season best-four points (1 goal, 3 assists). Mark Sinclair picked up the win making 24 saves.

The Cyclones finish their four-game road trip Sunday afternoon looking to complete a perfect Georgia road trip in a rematch with the Gladiators.

