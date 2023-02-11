Royals Take on Railers in Saturday Night Series Finale

Worcester, MA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, close a two-game series against the Worcester Railers on Saturday, February 11 at 7:05 p.m. at the DCU Center.

The Royals conclude their four-game road-trip in Norfolk on Wednesday, February 15 against the Admirals at 7:05 p.m. at Norfolk Scope Arena.

The Royals return home on Saturday, February 18 to open a two-game series against the Newfoundland Growlers at 4:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Ant-Man + The Wasp promotional game featuring an Ant-Man character appearance, Ice Angels and Marvel poster giveaway, pre-game photo opportunity on the ice with Slapshot as well as the debut of specialty Ant-Man themed jerseys worn by the Royals in the game.

Ant-Man replica jerseys are available for purchase in the Lions Den team store as well as on the Royals team store site here! The specialty jerseys worn by Royals players in the game will be available in a live post-game auction for you to bid and win a jersey of your favorite Royals player!

Order tickets and see the full promotional game schedule at royalshockey.com/promotions.

Reading holds a 26-15-3 record after falling to Worcester in overtime their previous game, 4-3, on Friday, February 10 at the DCU Center. Charlie Gerard led the Royals with two goals for his third multi-goal game of the season. Nolan Maier fell to 11-7-3 on the season with Reading after saving 13 of 17 shots faced.

The Royals hoist an all-time record of 31-15-7 against Worcester, and have fallen to Worcester in four consecutive games. The Royals earned victories over the Railers in the first three games of the head-to-head season series. Worcester has taken the previous four meetings between the two clubs.

Reading has outscored the Railers 27-24 this season and holds a a record of 3-2-2 against Worcester. The Royals have won 13 of their last 19 face-offs with the Railers dating back to the start of the 2021-22 season.

Reading stands in second place in the North Division with a .625 win percentage against league wide opponents. The Royals hoist a 21-9-3 record against divisional opponents (.682%). The Royals have two games fewer played than Newfoundland who post a 33-12-1-0 record as first place holders in the North Division and Eastern Conference. Behind Reading, Maine ranks in third place with a 26-14-1-1 record. Worcester holds fourth in the standings with a 24-20-3-0 record while Adirondack (16-21-5-1) overtook Trois-Rivières (17-26-2-0) for fifth place in the division following their victory over the Growlers on Wednesday, February 8, 4-2. Norfolk improved to 10-33-1-2 after defeating the Wheeling Nailers on Friday, 4-3. The Admirals remain at the bottom of both the North Division and Eastern Conference with 10 wins in 46 games played.

Worcester has won two-straight games after they snapped a three-game losing streak with their victory over the Royals on Tuesday, February 7 at Santander Arena. The Railers have dropped six of their last 10 games, and are 4-6 over their last 10 games at home. Forward Reece Newkirk leads the Railers in goals (15) while forward Quin Ryan leads the team in assists (23) and points (35).

A few Royals are on streaks and captured milestones in the series opener against Worcester:

Streaks:

Forward Charlie Gerard is on a two-game point streak (3 G)

Forward Max Newton is on a two-game point streak (3 A)

Milestones:

Forward Charlie Gerard earned his third multi-goal game of the season

Player Rankings:

Forward Max Newton is 10th in the league in points (47)

Among rookies, Newton is fourth in goals (21), tied for fourth in assists (26), and his third in points

Forward Charlie Gerard is third in the league in shots on goal (177 SOG)

Defenseman Colin Felix leads all rookies in fighting majors (6), is fifth among rookies in penalty minutes (84), and is fourth in minor penalties (27)

Defenseman Garrett McFadden is tied for eighth among defensemen in points (28)

Defenseman Mason Millman is 18th among defensemen in points (24)

Among defensemen, Millman is tied for second in game-winning goals (2)

Goalie Nolan Maier is 14th among goaltenders in goals-against average (2.88 GAA)

Among active rookie goaltenders, Maier is ninth in GAA

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

