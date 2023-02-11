Lions Seeking Saturday Night Redemption

The Lions won't have to wait long for redemption against the Maine Mariners as the two teams go right back at it Saturday night at Colisée Vidéotron, with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. Head coach Marc-André Bergeron and crew tried to mount a comeback near the end of the third period Friday night in Portland when Thomas Caron notched his first goal wearing a Lions' uniform and reduced the Mariners' lead to 3-2. However, Trois-Rivières was unable to take advantage of their other chances to even the score. The Lions will have a new face in the line-up as forward Cédric Lacroix was acquired in a transaction with the Toledo Walleyes on Thursday. This has all the makings of a great game, and all the action will be broadcast on TVA Sports.

Players to watch

Defenceman Santino Centorame, who was back after an extended stay with the Laval Rocket, played very well in Friday night's loss, assisting on both Lion goals. He has 1-4-5 totals in 15 games with the Lions this season.

Mariners' forward Tim Doherty is having an excellent season: He's Maine's leading scorer with 42 points, and he has had tremendous success against the Lions this year with 2-9-11 totals in just seven games.

