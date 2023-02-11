Game Day Preview: Americans and Komets Part Three

February 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans left wing Gavin Gould

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans left wing Gavin Gould(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), host the Fort Wayne Komets tonight, in the final game of a three-game series between the two teams. The Americans have a 2-1 record against Fort Wayne this season. The Komets beat the Americans 8-6 on Friday night in Allen. Tickets for tonight's final game of the series are available online at www.allenamericans.com

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 6:45 pm CST

Puck Drop: 7:05 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels and Maurice Fitzgerald

Postgame Party: Dodies Cajun in the Village at Allen

Next Home Game: 2/15/23 vs. Florida Everblades, 7:05 PM

Komets outscore Americans: The Americans found themselves down 6-2 in the third period before they began their rally. Allen outscored Fort Wayne 4-3 in the final frame cutting the lead to 7-6 halfway through the period but couldn't get any closer. Fort Wayne added an empty net goal late to secure the win, ending the Americans four-game losing streak.

Five not in the cards: The Allen Americans four-game winning streak was halted on Friday night, losing to the Fort Wayne Komets 8-6. This was the team's second four-game winning streak this season. The Americans have won 11 out of their last 14 games.

Hargrove extends point streak: Colton Hargrove extended his point streak to 20 games, scoring his 24th goal of the season on Friday night in the Americans 8-6 loss to Fort Wayne. Hargrove's breakaway goal halfway through the third period gave the Allen forward the longest point streak in team history breaking Chad Costello's 19-game streak.

Series Split: The Americans and Komets have split the first two games of the three-game series. The Americans still hold the season series lead 2-1. This series is the first-ever in the regular season between the two clubs.

Finlay Two-Point Night: Liam Finlay extended his point streak to 12 games with two goals on Friday night. He has the third longest point streak in the ECHL behind teammates Colton Hargrove and Hank Crone

Crone moves into second overall- Americans rookie forward Hank Crone extended his point streak to a season-high 15-games with three assists on Friday night. Crone has 60 points this season (23 goals and 37 assists). He leads all rookies in scoring, and is second in the ECHL in scoring, just one point behind Newfoundland's Zach O'Brien.

Americans drop into fourth place - The Americans loss on Friday night, combined with Kansas City's overtime win over Wichita, dropped the Americans into fourth place in the division, two points behind the Kansas City Mavericks.

Comparing Allen and Fort Wayne

Allen Americans:

Home: 9-9-1-0

Away: 13-13-0-0

Overall: 22-22-1-0

Last 10: 8-2-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (25) Jack Combs

Assists: (37) Hank Crone

Points: (60) Hank Crone

+/-: (+9) Chad Butcher

PIM: (107) Michael Robideaux

Fort Wayne:

Home: 8-7-4-2

Away: 14-8-0-0

Overall: 22-15-4-2

Last 10: 7-3-0-0

Fort Wayne Leaders:

Goals: (20) Anthony Petruzzelli

Assists: (39) Tye Felhaber

Points: (53) Tye Felhaber

+/-: (+13) Mark Rassell

PIM: (70) Oliver Coopers

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.