Everblades Fall to Solar Bears in 14-Round Shootout
February 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Kobe Roth and Brad Morrison scored goals and Cam Johnson registered 37 saves, but the Florida Everblades came up short in an epic 14-round shootout as the Orlando Solar Bears claimed a 3-2 victory in front of 6,947 passionate hockey fans Saturday night at Hertz Arena.
The teams battled to a scoreless first period, with the Everblades posting a 10-9 edge in shots on goal and the Solar Bears coming up empty on the only power play opportunity for either team in the opening frame.
Goals remained difficult to come by for most of the second period as Orlando outshot the Everblades 19-9, but both teams converted power-play goals to take a 1-1 deadlock into the second intermission. The Solar Bears broke through first, as Bennett McArthur struck for the visitors at the 15:53 mark, while Florida's Kobe Roth responded at 18:23 with his 12th goal of the season, as Joe Pendenza and Robert Calisti picked up the assists.
Orlando's tally came on their sixth power-play opportunity of the game, while the Everblades goal was on their second man advantage.
In the third period, the 1-1 draw held up until the 15:21 mark, when Brad Morrison gave the Everblades a 2-1 lead with his seventh goal of the season, with Blake Winiecki and Xavier Cormier picking up assists on the Blades' second power-play goal of the game. The Solar Bears answered just 80 seconds later on a Tyson Feist even-strength tally at 16:41 that knotted the game at 2-2.
Neither team scored in seven minutes of 3-on-3 overtime hockey, as each team took two shots in the extra period.
In an epic shootout, Chris Harpur sealed the victory for Orlando with the Solar Bears' fifth goal in the 14thround. Winiecki (1st round), Oliver Chau (4th round), Joe Pendenza (6th round) and Kobe Roth (8th round) converted successfully for the Everblades, while Mathieu Foget (3rd round), Ross Olsson (4th round), Michael Brodzinski (6th round) and Brayden Guy (8th round) also found the net for Orlando.
In between the pipes for the Blades, Cam Johnson made 37 saves and fell to (20-6-4-3), while Jimmy Poreda registered 29 stops for Orlando.
On the offensive side of the ledger, Pendenza extended his point streak to four games (2 G, 3 A), while Roth factored into the scoring for the second-straight night (2 G, 1 A).
Next up for the Blades is the longest road trip of the year by distance as the club heads west for three games in the Lone Star State as they visit the Allen Americans on Wednesday, February 15 followed by contests on Friday, February 17 and Saturday, February 18. All three matchups in the northern suburb of Dallas, Texas will get underway at 8:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 11, 2023
- Americans Lose to the Komets 6-1, in the Final Game of the Series - Allen Americans
- Grizz Get a Point in 4-3 OT Loss - Utah Grizzlies
- Special Teams Send Steelheads Over Oilers In Series Finale - Tulsa Oilers
- Steelheads Complete Week Sweep Over Tulsa In 5-3 Saturday Night Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Brooks and Marcinew Lift Rush Past Utah in OT, 4-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades Fall to Solar Bears in 14-Round Shootout - Florida Everblades
- Railers Fall 4-2 in Regular Season Finale Against Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Shut Down on Saturday Night in KC - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Take Flight, Shut Out Wings 5-0 - Indy Fuel
- Cossa Lands Second Pro Shutout in Front of Home Sellout Crowd - Toledo Walleye
- Gladiators Fall to Cyclones on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- Nailers Blow Admirals Out Of The Water, 10-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Sell-Out Pink Ice, Fall to Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kim Strikes as the Clock Hits Zero in Overtime Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mcmanus Scores in Overtime, Rabbits Win Third Straight - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Vaive Reaches 20 Goals, Cyclones Top Gladiators, 5-3 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Brassard Stops 41 To Shut Out Lions - Maine Mariners
- Iowa Looks Forward to 7-Game Home Stand Following Road Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- Growlers Silence the Thunder 5-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Wichita Closes Mini-Series vs. Mavericks Tonight in KC - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, February 11, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - February 11 - ECHL
- Defenseman Patrick Kudla Signs PTO with AHL Tucson Roadrunners - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Goaltender Jack LaFontaine Recalled by Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lions Seeking Saturday Night Redemption - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Ghost Pirates, February 11 at 7:00 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Defenseman Owen Headrick Re-Called by Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Day Preview: Americans and Komets Part Three - Allen Americans
- Lions Lose 4-2 to Maine - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Take on Railers in Saturday Night Series Finale - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.