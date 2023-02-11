Fuel Take Flight, Shut Out Wings 5-0

KALAMAZOO - The Fuel traveled to Kalamazoo Friday night for their eighth of 15 games versus the Wings in the 2022-23 season. Outshooting the Wings 37-23, the Fuel came earned a 5-0 victory and a shutout for goaltender Mitchell Weeks, his second of the season.

1ST PERIOD

The Fuel outshot the Wings 16-8. Alex Wideman opened things up with an equal-strength goal assisted by Spencer Watson. Just over three minutes later, Indy newcomer Austin Albrecht made it 2-0 with the help of Carson Rose and Koletrane Wilson.

At 16:42, Wideman and Jeremy Masella took roughing penalties after a mild tussle on the ice. At 19:54, Keoni Texeira took a delay of game penalty. With no time left on the clock, Kalamazoo thought they had scored but after review it was ruled no goal and Indy ended the period with a 2-0 lead.

2ND PERIOD

The Fuel killed off the remaining time in Texeira's penalty to start the second.

At 3:19, Cam Hillis scored an equal-strength goal. He was assisted by Wideman and Wilson who both picked up their second point of the game with assists. Just 56 seconds later, Chris Cameron dangled the puck past multiple Wings to score an unassisted goal, making it 4-0. Kalamazoo then replaced starting goaltender Evan Cormier with Hunter Vorva.

18 seconds after Cameron's goal, Indy got a power play after a slashing call on Brandon Saigeon, but they were unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

Fuel goaltender Mitchell Weeks had his work cut out for him in the middle frame with Kalamazoo only having four shots compared to Indy's 15.

THIRD PERIOD

Kirill Chaika took an interference call 6:39 into third, but Kalamazoo came up empty-handed on the opportunity. At 13:55, Chad Yetman made it 5-0 with assistance from Luc Brown and Cam Hillis, who tallied his second point of the game. With exactly two minutes remaining, the Wings' Carson Focht was given two minutes for an illegal check to the head. Despite not scoring on the final power play, the Fuel came away with the 5-0 win.

