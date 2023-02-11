K-Wings Sell-Out Pink Ice, Fall to Fuel
February 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (18-24-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, fell behind early to the Indy Fuel (31-15-2-0) Saturday and lost 5-0 in front of sold-out Wings Event Center crowd for the 'Pink Ice' game, presented by Bronson.
The K-Wings and Fuel skated to a scoreless tie through the first 12 minutes of action, but Indy scored goals at the 12:09 and 15:20 marks and took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.
Indy then scored twice early in the second, at the 3:19 and 4:15 marks, and Evan Cormier (5-15-2) was replaced by Hunter Vorva between the pipes. Cormier stopped 17 of 21 shots faced.
Vorva allowed just one goal at the 13:55 mark of the third and made 15 saves the rest of the way out.
The K-Wings were unable to solve Indy netminder Mitchell Weeks (12-4-1), who earned his second shutout of the season with the victory. Justin Taylor led Kalamazoo with three shots in the loss.
With the loss in the 22nd Edition of the Pink Ice game, Kalamazoo's overall record in the annual event falls to 14-8 historically.
Kalamazoo now heads to Cincinnati to face the Cyclones (26-12-5-2) on Wednesday at 7:35 p.m. EST at Heritage Bank Center.
--
February 17 is the K-Wings' 'Black Heritage Celebration' game! February is an important month to reflect on the achievements of our Black community, while also emphasizing the need to amplify ongoing action to ensure the Black community is represented and welcomed everywhere. Join us as we celebrate our Black Heritage versus the Indy Fuel at 7:00 p.m. by getting your tickets HERE! It's also $3 Friday, so enjoy beers, soda and hot dogs for just $3.
