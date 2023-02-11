Lions Lose 4-2 to Maine

The Mariners took the lead in the first period when Alex Kile scored at the 5:12 mark. But the Lions evened things up six minutes later when Maine's Jacob Wilson was assessed a two-minute penalty for holding, and Colin Bilek's power play marker made the score 1-1.

Reid Stefanson scored early in the second period to give Maine a 2-1 lead, with an assist going to Mathew Santos. The Lions could not take advantage of their scoring opportunities and Trois-Rivières goaltender Joe Vrbetic kept his team in the game by making two key saves.

Connor Doherty then doubled the Mariners' lead early in the third period, making the score 3-1. Trois-Rivières still had a chance for a comeback when Thomas Caron scored his first goal as a member of the Lions. Then with just over two minutes remaining in the period the Mariners' Wilson was assessed a delay of game penalty for shooting the puck over the glass, giving the Lions a last-gasp chance to tie the game with the man advantage. Alas, they were unable to find the back of Maine's net and ultimately the Mariners' Tim Doherty scored an empty-netter to make the final score 4-2 for the New Englanders.

