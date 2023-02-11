ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced that Utah's Jordan Stone has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #618, Utah at Rapid City, on Feb. 10.

Stone was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for charging under Rule #42.5 at 13:11 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Stone will miss Utah's games at Rapid City tonight (Feb. 11) and at Greenville on Feb. 15.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

