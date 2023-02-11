Gladiators Fall to Cyclones on Teddy Bear Toss Night

February 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (24-16-5-1) scored just 51-seconds into the game, as teddy bears rained onto the ice, but it was the Cincinnati Cyclones (26-12-5-2) who skated away with a 5-3 victory Saturday evening at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

Highlights of Atlanta's 5-3 loss to Cincinnati.

First Star: Justin Vaive (CIN) - 2 goals

Second Star: Louie Caporusso (CIN) - 3 assists

Third Star: Cody Sylvester (ATL) - 2 assists

Celebrating Teddy Bear toss night, the Atlanta Gladiators waited no time to get on the board as Reece Vitelli found the back of the net just 51-seconds into the contest (19:09). Vitelli took a pass from Tyson Empey and scored his ninth of the season as Teddy Bears covered the ice.

The Cyclones drew even five minutes later making it 1-1 (14:08).

Cincinnati grabbed their first lead of the evening just moments later to make it 2-1 (13:27).

Atlanta tied the game five minutes later courtesy of Tim Davison (8:49). Davison received a pass from Cody Sylvester and wired it into the Cyclones net to square things up at two.

The Cyclones regained their lead before the end of the first period to go ahead 3-2 (2:41).

Sanghoon Shin pulled Atlanta even just before the midway point of the second period (13:04). Shin jumped on a cross-ice pass from Mike Pelech for his 11th goal of the year.

Cincinnati made it 4-3 just 70 seconds later, grabbing their third lead of the night (11:53).

The Cyclones stretched their lead to two goals before the end of the second period to make it 5-3 (5:09).

Both teams traded chances in the third period, but their goaltenders stood tall. The Gladiators pulled goaltender David Tendeck with three minutes to go in hopes of finding a tying goal, but the game ended 5-3.

Mark Sinclair made 24 saves in the victory for Cincinnati, meanwhile David Tendeck turned aside 36 shots in the loss for Atlanta.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.