Gladiators Fall to Cyclones on Teddy Bear Toss Night
February 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (24-16-5-1) scored just 51-seconds into the game, as teddy bears rained onto the ice, but it was the Cincinnati Cyclones (26-12-5-2) who skated away with a 5-3 victory Saturday evening at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.
Highlights of Atlanta's 5-3 loss to Cincinnati.
First Star: Justin Vaive (CIN) - 2 goals
Second Star: Louie Caporusso (CIN) - 3 assists
Third Star: Cody Sylvester (ATL) - 2 assists
Celebrating Teddy Bear toss night, the Atlanta Gladiators waited no time to get on the board as Reece Vitelli found the back of the net just 51-seconds into the contest (19:09). Vitelli took a pass from Tyson Empey and scored his ninth of the season as Teddy Bears covered the ice.
The Cyclones drew even five minutes later making it 1-1 (14:08).
Cincinnati grabbed their first lead of the evening just moments later to make it 2-1 (13:27).
Atlanta tied the game five minutes later courtesy of Tim Davison (8:49). Davison received a pass from Cody Sylvester and wired it into the Cyclones net to square things up at two.
The Cyclones regained their lead before the end of the first period to go ahead 3-2 (2:41).
Sanghoon Shin pulled Atlanta even just before the midway point of the second period (13:04). Shin jumped on a cross-ice pass from Mike Pelech for his 11th goal of the year.
Cincinnati made it 4-3 just 70 seconds later, grabbing their third lead of the night (11:53).
The Cyclones stretched their lead to two goals before the end of the second period to make it 5-3 (5:09).
Both teams traded chances in the third period, but their goaltenders stood tall. The Gladiators pulled goaltender David Tendeck with three minutes to go in hopes of finding a tying goal, but the game ended 5-3.
Mark Sinclair made 24 saves in the victory for Cincinnati, meanwhile David Tendeck turned aside 36 shots in the loss for Atlanta.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 11, 2023
- Everblades Fall to Solar Bears in 14-Round Shootout - Florida Everblades
- Railers Fall 4-2 in Regular Season Finale Against Reading - Worcester Railers HC
- Thunder Shut Down on Saturday Night in KC - Wichita Thunder
- Fuel Take Flight, Shut Out Wings 5-0 - Indy Fuel
- Cossa Lands Second Pro Shutout in Front of Home Sellout Crowd - Toledo Walleye
- Gladiators Fall to Cyclones on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Atlanta Gladiators
- Nailers Blow Admirals Out Of The Water, 10-2 - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings Sell-Out Pink Ice, Fall to Fuel - Kalamazoo Wings
- Kim Strikes as the Clock Hits Zero in Overtime Win - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mcmanus Scores in Overtime, Rabbits Win Third Straight - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Vaive Reaches 20 Goals, Cyclones Top Gladiators, 5-3 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Brassard Stops 41 To Shut Out Lions - Maine Mariners
- Iowa Looks Forward to 7-Game Home Stand Following Road Loss - Iowa Heartlanders
- Growlers Silence the Thunder 5-2 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Wichita Closes Mini-Series vs. Mavericks Tonight in KC - Wichita Thunder
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Icemen, February 11, 2023 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - February 11 - ECHL
- Defenseman Patrick Kudla Signs PTO with AHL Tucson Roadrunners - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Goaltender Jack LaFontaine Recalled by Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lions Seeking Saturday Night Redemption - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Ghost Pirates, February 11 at 7:00 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Defenseman Owen Headrick Re-Called by Texas Stars - Idaho Steelheads
- Game Day Preview: Americans and Komets Part Three - Allen Americans
- Lions Lose 4-2 to Maine - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Royals Take on Railers in Saturday Night Series Finale - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.