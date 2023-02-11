Defenseman Owen Headrick Re-Called by Texas Stars

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Owen Headrick has been re-called from his loan assignment by the Texas Stars.

Headrick, 25, is leading all ECHL defensemen in points (41) and goals (12) in 40 games this season with the Steelheads. The 6-foot 193lb right-handed shot is tied for first amongst defenders in power-play goals (6) and tied for second in man advantage points (19). His (12-29-41) is tied for sixth amongst rookie skaters in the league while recording at least one point in 31 of the 40 games he has played.

The Garden River, ON native signed a one-year AHL contract with Texas on August 24, 2022. He signed a PTO with the AHL's Syracuse Crunch on January 22, 2022 after appearing in 18 games at the University of Prince Edward Island where he tallied 15 points (4G, 11A) in 18 games. He made his AHL debut with Syracuse on the same day he signed and played three games for the Crunch last season.

From 2018-22 he played three seasons at the University of Prince Edward Island recording 69 points (22G, 47A) in 76 career games. He began his collegiate career at Lake Superior State University playing parts of two seasons from 2015-17 totaling 27 points (7G, 20A) in 63 games but departed for the OHL's Erie Otters helping the Otters capture the OHL championship in 2017.

He made his professional debut on March 20, 2018 with Wheeling of the ECHL ending the year playing for games with the Nailers.

