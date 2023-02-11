Special Teams Send Steelheads Over Oilers In Series Finale
February 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
BOISE, Idaho - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost 5-3 to the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena on Saturday night.
Justin Ducharme capitalized on a turnover from Daniel Mannella, opening the scoring 8:40 into the game with a power-play score. Antonio Stranges deposited a back-door tap in for the Steelheads' second power-play goal of the period. Ducharme added his second of the frame with 5:32 left, giving his team a three-goal lead. Cameron Supryka wired a snapper past Adam Scheel with 3:12 left in the period on the power play, sending the game 3-1 into the first intermission.
Jarod Hilderman released a laser inside the post off a four-on-four face off win by Tag Bertuzzi, pulling the Oilers within one 6:02 into the period. Willie Knerim scored his second goal in as many games, jumping on a turnover before burying a short-handed breakaway 2:57 past the midway mark of the game. Eddie Matsushima halved the deficit, scoring a two-on-one feed from Blake McLaughlin at full speed with 3:02 left in the second.
Knearim notched his second of the night, a third Idaho power-play goal, finishing the scoring with 10:39 remaining - a 5-3 final.
The Oilers return to Tulsa on Tuesday, taking on the Wichita Thunder on Valentine's Day at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.
