Americans Lose to the Komets 6-1, in the Final Game of the Series
February 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, (ECHL), affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped their second straight game to the Fort Wayne Komets 6-1 on Saturday night in Allen, in front of an announced crowd of 3,744 at CUTX Event Center.
The Komets jumped on the Americans early scoring two goals in the first 63 seconds to grab a 2-0 lead. Fort Wayne made it 3-0, five minutes and fifty seconds into the period. That's how the first frame came to a close as the Komets outshot the Americans 19-10 after twenty minutes of play.
The two teams traded goals in the second period. Jack Combs put the Americans on the board for the only goal of the game for Allen, his 26th of the season, assisted by Colton Hargrove. Hargrove extended his point streak to a season-high 21 games.
The third period was loaded with penalty minutes. 112 minutes combined between the two teams. The Komets won the three-game series 2-1, but the teams split the season series 2-2.
For the first time since early January, the Americans lost back-to-back games. The Americans will welcome the Florida Everblades to Allen for three games next week starting on Wednesday.
Americans Postgame Quotes:
Kris Myllari: "Overall, our game was just not there today. We need to have a much more consistent effort for the full 60 minutes if we are going to beat playoff quality teams. We will be back to work this week and ready to play a great Florida team."
Three Stars:
1. FW - S. Dove-McFalls
2. FW - D. Rymsha
3. FW - T. Felhaber
