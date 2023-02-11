Wichita Closes Mini-Series vs. Mavericks Tonight in KC

INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes a three-game mini-series at 7:05 p.m. tonight in Independence against Kansas City.

The Mavericks won on Tuesday, 5-1, and claimed a 4-3 overtime win last night against the Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Tonight is just the third trip of the year for Wichita to Cable Dahmer Arena. This is the ninth meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Mavericks. Wichita is 5-1-2 in the season-series against Kansas City. All-time, the Thunder are 86-59-23 against the Mavericks and 40-32-15 on the road against Kansas City.

The Thunder picked up a point last night and remains in second place with 54 on the season. Kansas City moved into third place with 47 points.

Head Coach Bruce Ramsay is nearing another big milestone. He's just one win away from reaching 500 in his pro career.

Jay Dickman recorded his 17th goal of the season last night. He has seven points (3g, 4a) in his last four games. Tonight is his 200th ECHL game of his career.

Dylan MacPherson recorded his eighth goal of the season last night. He has already set new career-highs in goals (8) and points (20). He needs one more assist to tie his career-high from his rookie season when he had 13 helpers with Greenville during the 2019-20 season.

Mark Liwiski recorded his seventh goal of the season last night. It was his first since January 20 and forced overtime. The rookie forward has 11 points (7g, 4a) in 45 games this season.

Quinn Preston added two assists in last night's OT loss. Preston has seven points over his last three games (1g, 6a).

THUNDERBOLTS...Evan Buitenhuis is fourth in minutes played (1,741) and first in saves (998)...Mark Liwiski is third for rookies with 91 penalty minutes...Cole MacDonald is eigth among defenseman with 29 points...Wichita is 18-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 10-5-4 in one-goal games...Wichita is 20-13-4 when being outshot by its opponent...

MAVS NOTES - Pascal Laberge has a point in six-straight...Josh Lammon tallied his 100th career pro point last night...Hugo Roy had his 100th pro point last Sunday...Jeremy McKenna is tied for fourth in shots (170)...Shane Starrett is third in minutes (1770) and is one win away from 100 in his pro career...Kansas City is 13-7-4 when scoring first...

Wichita plays its next home game on Wednesday, February 15, which is the final Winning Wednesday of the season, presented by Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Get four goal zone tickets and a $20 gift card to Ollie's Bargain Outlet for just $40. Use the code WINNING when you check out.

Looking for a unique Valentine's Day idea? Join us for our Suiteheart Date Night on Wednesday, February 15. You and your significant other can sit in our luxury party suite, have a catered meal and more.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Several outstanding promotions remain on our schedule for the season.

