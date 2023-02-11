Thunder Shut Down on Saturday Night in KC

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Kansas City scored three times in the first six minutes of the second period and Wichita lost on Saturday night, 3-0, at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The two teams played a fairly even first 20 minutes. Evan Buitenhuis stopped all nine shots he faced, but left the game at the end of the frame. Eric Dop came on in relief at the start of the second.

Hugo Roy gave the Mavericks a 1-0 lead at 2:57 of the second. He skated up the left wing and fired the puck on net. His shot appeared to be deflected up over the glove of Dop for his 11th of the season and third in the last two games.

At 5:01, Nick Pastujov made it 2-0 when he got to a loose puck behind the Thunder net. He wrapped it in before Dop could get over to the left post for his 11th of the year.

A minute later, Jeremy McKenna made it 3-0 with a wrist shot from the left circle and his 22nd of the season.

The game got physical at the end of the contest with two separate altercations in the last 30 seconds. Wichita and Kansas City combined for 110 penalty minutes.

With the loss, Kansas City is just five points back of the Thunder for second place.

The Thunder were shutout for the first time this season. It was also the first time this year that the Thunder had a goaltender come into the game.

Jay Dickman played in his 200th ECHL game. Brett Van Os also had a milestone, playing in his 100th ECHL contest.

Wichita went 0-for-4 on the power play. Kansas City was 0-for-6 with the man advantage.

The Thunder continues their two-game road swing on Tuesday night at the BOK Center against the Tulsa Oilers.

