Steelheads Complete Week Sweep Over Tulsa In 5-3 Saturday Night Win

February 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (36-8-0-2, 74pts) defeated the Tulsa Oilers (15-21-7-1, 38pts) 5-3 Saturday night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,188 fans in front of the 21st sellout in the 23rd home game including the 20th straight. Idaho will next play Wednesday night in Wichita and then Friday and Saturday night at Kansas City.

Idaho received a pair of power-play goals 3:23 seconds apart from one another thanks to Justin Ducharme (9th) and Antonio Stranges (4th) to grab a 2-0 lead. Moments later Justin Ducharme (10th) struck to make it 3-0. Cameron Supryka (4th) pulled the Oilers back within one late in the first period but Idaho took a 3-1 lead into the dressing room after 20 minutes of play despite being outshot 15-7.

Jarod Hilderman (2nd) scored an even strength goal at 6:02 of the middle frame to cut the Tulsa deficit down to 3-2. Willie Knierim (11th) potted his second short-handed goal of the season about six minutes later to give the Steelheads back a two-goal lead. Late in the third period Eddie Matsushima (22nd) decreased the Idaho lead to 4-3. Shots were 10-10 in the period as the Steelheads led 4-3 through 40 minutes.

Willie Knierim (12th) notched his second goal of the night midway through the third period to make it 5-3 Idaho.

Adam Scheel made 33 saves on 36 shots in the win while Daniel Mannella made 22 saves on 27 shots in the loss.

SCORING

- 1st, 8:40| 1-0 IDH PP GOAL: Nick Canade left the puck behind the net for Matt Register. Register from his own blue line fired the puck into the offensive zone. Justin Ducharme streaked down the center lane. The puck bounced off the back wall and hopped out to the high slot for Ducharme where he fired it home with his backend.

- 1st, 12:03 | 2-0 IDH PP GOAL: Antonio Stranges at the blueline flipped the puck to Dawson Barteaux at the right point. Stranges circled down the left-wing boards and into the left circle. Barteaux from the far dot fed Stranges back door where Stranges wristed the puck into the net.

- 1st, 14:28 | 3-0 IDH GOAL: A.J. White won an offensive zone face-off in the left circle. Casey Johnson scooped the puck up at the top of the circle. From below the left circle Johnson flung the puck to the blue paint where Justin Ducharme directed it home.

- 1st, 16:48 | 3-1 TUL PP GOAL: Cameron Supryka from the top of the left circle fired a shot off the far post into the net.

- 2nd, 6:02 | 3-2 TUL GOAL: Jarod Hilderman fired a shot from the high slot into the cage.

- 2nd, 12:57 | 4-2 IDH SH GOAL: Willie Knierim forced a turnover in the neutral zone and went down on a breakaway. He fired a shot beating Daniel Mannella low glove.

- 2nd, 16:58 | 4-3 TUL GOAL: Blake McLaughlin from the right circle threw the puck towards the net. Eddie Matsushima raced into the crease and directed it home.

- 3rd, 9:21 | 5-3 IDH GOAL: Ryan Dmowski fired a shot from the right circle where it hopped off the shoulder of Daniel Mannella and up into the air. Willie Knierim crashed the puck and angled it home.

BOX SCORE

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Justin Ducharme (2-0-2)

2) A.J. White (0-2-2)

3) Willie Knierim (2-0-2)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 3-for-6 on the power-play while Tulsa was 1-for-6.

- Tulsa outshot Idaho 36-27.

- Ty Pelton-Byce (IR) and Jordan Kawaguchi (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

- Idaho is 24-14-4 all-time vs. Tulsa and 11-6-2 in Boise.

- Willie Knierim recorded his second multi-goal game of the season and has seven in his last seven games.

- Justin Ducharme tallied his second multi-goal game of the season and has six goals in his last five games.

- Nick Canade (2A), A.J. White (2A), Casey Johnson, Ryan Dmowski, Matt Register, and Dawson Barteaux all tallied assists.

- Justin Ducharme led all skaters with five shots.

ECHL Stories from February 11, 2023

