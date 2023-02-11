ECHL Transactions - February 11
February 11, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 11, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Savannah:
Brock Trotter, F
South Carolina:
Mario Culina, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from reserve
Delete Dalton Gally, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add David Tendeck, G activated from reserve
Add Carlos Fornaris, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Murdaca, G placed on reserve
Delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Cody Caron, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Berry, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Justin Misiak, F activated from reserve
Delete Patrick Kudla, D loaned to Tucson
Delete Owen Headrick, D recalled by Texas
Jacksonville:
Add Charles Williams, G activated from reserve
Delete Olof Lindbom, G placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Loren Ulett, F activated from reserve
Delete John Schiavo, F/D placed on reserve
Delete Zach Pochiro, F suspended by team
Orlando:
Add Jimmy Poreda, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Carroll, F placed on reserve
Delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled by Syracuse
Rapid City:
Add Calder Brooks, F returned from bereavement/family leave
Reading:
Add Yvan Mongo, F activated from reserve
Delete Adam Eby, D placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Brandon Estes, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Mario Culina, G activated from Injured Reserve
Toledo:
Add Brett McKenzie, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ryan Lowney, D activated from reserve
Delete Mitchell Heard, F placed on reserve
Delete Simon Denis, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Cameron Supryka, F activated from reserve
Delete Kylor Wall, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add T.J. Fergus, D added to active roster (traded from Savannah)
Add Peter Laviolette, F activated from reserve
Add Max Johnson, F activated from reserve
Delete Cam Hausinger, F placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve
Delete Samuel Tremblay, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)
Worcester:
Add Jake Pappalardo, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Bobby Butler, F placed on reserve
Delete Christian Evers, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/8)
Delete Collin Adams, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)
