ECHL Transactions - February 11

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, February 11, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Savannah:

Brock Trotter, F

South Carolina:

Mario Culina, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from reserve

Delete Dalton Gally, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add David Tendeck, G activated from reserve

Add Carlos Fornaris, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Murdaca, G placed on reserve

Delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Cody Caron, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Berry, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Justin Misiak, F activated from reserve

Delete Patrick Kudla, D loaned to Tucson

Delete Owen Headrick, D recalled by Texas

Jacksonville:

Add Charles Williams, G activated from reserve

Delete Olof Lindbom, G placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Loren Ulett, F activated from reserve

Delete John Schiavo, F/D placed on reserve

Delete Zach Pochiro, F suspended by team

Orlando:

Add Jimmy Poreda, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Carroll, F placed on reserve

Delete Jack LaFontaine, G recalled by Syracuse

Rapid City:

Add Calder Brooks, F returned from bereavement/family leave

Reading:

Add Yvan Mongo, F activated from reserve

Delete Adam Eby, D placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Brandon Estes, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Mario Culina, G activated from Injured Reserve

Toledo:

Add Brett McKenzie, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ryan Lowney, D activated from reserve

Delete Mitchell Heard, F placed on reserve

Delete Simon Denis, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Cameron Supryka, F activated from reserve

Delete Kylor Wall, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add T.J. Fergus, D added to active roster (traded from Savannah)

Add Peter Laviolette, F activated from reserve

Add Max Johnson, F activated from reserve

Delete Cam Hausinger, F placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Fehd, D placed on reserve

Delete Samuel Tremblay, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)

Worcester:

Add Jake Pappalardo, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Bobby Butler, F placed on reserve

Delete Christian Evers, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/8)

Delete Collin Adams, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)

