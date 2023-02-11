Defenseman Patrick Kudla Signs PTO with AHL Tucson Roadrunners

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Patrick Kudla has signed a PTO with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners.

Kudla, 26, recorded a career high four assists last night in Idaho's 6-1 win over Tulsa and is second amongst ECHL defensemen in scoring with 39 points (6G, 33A) and is second on Idaho with 17 power-play points (2G, 15A). The 6-foot-3, 174lb left-handed shot has recorded a point in 25 of 43 games and leads the Steelheads backend with 12 multi-point games. He signed a PTO with the Colorado Eagles on January 17 and made his AHL debut that night before being released from the PTO on January 19.

The native of Guelph, ON spent the last four seasons from 2018-22 playing professionally overseas in Slovakia and Czech Republic splitting time with HC Nove Zamky, HC Litivinov, and HK Dukla Tencin totaling 60 points (14G, 46A) in 166 games.

Prior to professional hockey, he spent the 2018-18 season at the University of Guelph (USports) logging 12 points (1G, 11A) in 20 games. He spent the 2016-17 season in the USHL with the Dubuque Fighting Saints recording 38 points (8G, 30A) in 58 games after being named OJHL best defenseman in 2015-16 leading all skaters in assists (53) and defensemen in points (66) playing 50 games for the Oakville Blades.

Idaho wraps up their three-game set against the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 7:10 p.m. from the Idaho Central Arena.

