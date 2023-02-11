Mcmanus Scores in Overtime, Rabbits Win Third Straight

JACKSONVILLE, FL - Brannon McManus' overtime winner lifted the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to their third straight win with a 4-3 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday night at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena.

The two sided skated to an even, back-and-forth opening five minutes, but shortly after, at 8:38, Derek Lodermeier slid the puck to Easton Brodzinski for his seventh of the season and the 1-0 Icemen lead.

Greenville entered the second period looking for the tying goal and would be rewarded at the 7:37 mark, as Alex Ierullo scored a power-play goal, his 16th of the season, for the 1-1 tie. The Swamp Rabbits would capture their first lead of the night at 10:26, as Josh McKechney stole the puck in the offensive end and walked along the goal line, tucking his seventh of the season into the net. Later in the frame, at 14:36, Zach Jordan raced down the left wing and snapped the tying goal into the Greenville net for a 2-2 score line.

In the third, the Icemen re-established their lead at the 10:49 mark, as Brendan Harris scored on an odd-man rush for the 3-2 lead. One minute later, Tanner Eberle scored his 19th of the season, tying the game at 3-3 and sending the game to overtime.

In the extra frame, Ierullo skipped the puck to Brannon McManus, who dispatched the game-winner at 1:20, for his sixth of the season.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 25-12-7-0 while the Icemen fall to 29-15-2-0. Greenville's win is the team's third straight victory and propels them into third place in the South Division.

The Swamp Rabbits return home to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Wednesday night for a non-conference meeting with the Utah Grizzlies at 7:05 p.m. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

