Growlers Silence the Thunder 5-2

St. John's, Newfoundland - The Newfoundland Growlers emerged victorious on Thursday night, defeating the Adirondack Thunder 5-2 at Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's. The Growlers dominated the ice, with a standout performance from Pavel Gogolev, who scored two of the team's five goals.

Brett Budgell, Isaac Johnson, and Todd Skirving also added to the score sheet, with Budgell and Johnson each netting a goal, and Skirving scoring an empty net goal to secure the win for the Growlers. The Adirondack Thunder tried to keep up with the high-scoring Newfoundland team, but were unable to overcome the impressive performance by the Growlers.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - P. Gogolev

2. NFL - B. Budgell

3. ADK - R. Smith

