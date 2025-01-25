Iowa Earns Point in 3-2 Shootout Defeat to Texas
January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild earned a point in a 3-2 shootout defeat to the Texas Stars in front of 12,057 fans at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday night. David Spacek and Michael Milne scored for Iowa in the loss.
Antonio Stranges put Texas ahead 1-0 with a shot over the blocker of Jesper Wallstedt (30 saves) on the power play at 13:40 of the first period.
Texas outshot Iowa 13-6 in the first 20 minutes.
Spacek tipped a point shot by Ben Jones through Magnus Hellberg (27 saves) with 4:50 remaining in the middle frame to tie the game.
Milne snapped a shot over Hellberg's glove on a 2-on-1 at 18:37 with an assist from Spacek to give Iowa a 2-1 lead heading into the second intermission.
The Wild outshot the Stars 24-18 through two periods.
Anthony Romano evened the contest at 2-2 with 5:35 to play.
Iowa killed off a penalty in overtime, but Kole Lind beat Wallstedt along the ice in the bottom of the fourth round of the shootout to earn Texas the extra point.
Texas outshot Iowa 33-29. The Wild went 0-for-3 with the man advantage while the Stars finished 1-for-4 on the power play.
Iowa and Texas complete a weekend series on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. on Kids Takeover Day.
