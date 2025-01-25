Iowa Earns Point in 3-2 Shootout Defeat to Texas

January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild earned a point in a 3-2 shootout defeat to the Texas Stars in front of 12,057 fans at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday night. David Spacek and Michael Milne scored for Iowa in the loss.

Antonio Stranges put Texas ahead 1-0 with a shot over the blocker of Jesper Wallstedt (30 saves) on the power play at 13:40 of the first period.

Texas outshot Iowa 13-6 in the first 20 minutes.

Spacek tipped a point shot by Ben Jones through Magnus Hellberg (27 saves) with 4:50 remaining in the middle frame to tie the game.

Milne snapped a shot over Hellberg's glove on a 2-on-1 at 18:37 with an assist from Spacek to give Iowa a 2-1 lead heading into the second intermission.

The Wild outshot the Stars 24-18 through two periods.

Anthony Romano evened the contest at 2-2 with 5:35 to play.

Iowa killed off a penalty in overtime, but Kole Lind beat Wallstedt along the ice in the bottom of the fourth round of the shootout to earn Texas the extra point.

Texas outshot Iowa 33-29. The Wild went 0-for-3 with the man advantage while the Stars finished 1-for-4 on the power play.

Iowa and Texas complete a weekend series on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. on Kids Takeover Day. The first 1,500 kids (12 and under) will receive a youth jersey giveaway presented by NASH FM. The team will also host a postgame skate presented by learntoskateiowa.com and STAR 102.5.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or  tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2024-25 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.  

Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2024-25 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.