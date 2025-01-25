San Diego Gulls Release Michal Stinil from Professional Tryout
January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
SAN DIEGO, Calif. - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has released forward Michal Stinil from his professional tryout (PTO).
Stinil, 25 (3/21/99), made has AHL debut in 2023-24 with San Diego appearing in two games on a PTO. He skated in three games in his second PTO stint with the Gulls this season. Stinil has tallied 16-23=39 points with 24 penalty minutes (PIM) and a +16 rating in 31 games with the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL this season. In 215 career games with Wichita, Stinil has totaled 92-123=215 points and 268 PIM. Stinil ranked eighth among ECHL skaters in scoring in 2022-23, recording 31-48=79 points in 65 games for the Thunder.
The 5-11, 194-pound forward appeared in 18 career NCAA games with American International College from 2020-22, recording 2-5=7 points with 31 PIM. He helped AIC win the Atlantic Hockey Association championship in 2020-21.
A Decin, Czechia native, Stinil also spent two seasons with the Lone Star Brahmas of the North American Hockey League (NAHL) from 2018-20, posting 34-30=64 points, 213 PIM and a +20 rating in 74 career games.
