Wolves Prevail Over IceHogs 3-2 in OT

January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ROCKFORD, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves wrapped up a three-game road trip with a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory over the IceHogs on Saturday night in Rockford, Ill.

Bradly Nadeau scored the winner in overtime-and also had an assist in regulation--and Domenick Fensore and Ryan Suzuki also had goals as Chicago finished 2-1-0-0 on the trip. Justin Robidas chipped in two assists, including on Nadeau's winner.

Early in the opening period, the Wolves were awarded a power play and when the dust settled, both teams had scored.

First, Rockford jumped ahead on Zach Sanford's shorthanded marker off a breakaway.

The Wolves wasted little time in answering when Fensore found the back of the net just 21 seconds later for his fourth goal of the season. The defenseman took a cross-ice feed from Scott Morrow and blasted a slap shot from the top of the left circle that beat Rockford netminder Drew Commesso to the glove side. Morrow and Felix Unger Sorum had assists. It marked the third consecutive game the Wolves scored a power-play goal.

The IceHogs received a power play of their own later in the first and Joey Anderson cashed in to make it 2-1 Rockford.

Again, the Wolves came right back and knotted the score when Suzuki tallied :36 later. Suzuki cruised into the slot and banged one home from in close after receiving a terrific feed from Bradly Nadeau. Assists on Suzuki's fifth goal of the season were awarded to Nadeau and Robidas.

A scoreless second set up a dramatic third period between the Central Division rivals.

Nadeau ended it :41 into overtime when the rookie wrapped the puck around Commesso for his team-leading 12th goal of the season. Robidas and Ty Smith recorded assists.

Spencer Martin (28 saves) picked up the win in goal for the Wolves while Commesso (27 saves) took the loss for the IceHogs.

Chicago improved to 20-16-2-0 on the season while Rockford dropped to 16-17-5-1.

Next up: The Wolves host the Manitoba Moose on Wednesday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.

