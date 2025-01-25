Game #39 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners vs Abbotsford Canucks

Game #39: Tucson Roadrunners (19-17-2-0) vs Abbotsford Canucks (21-15-1-1)

Time: 7 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson, AZ

Referees: #40 Morgan MacPhee, #13 Taylor Burzminski

Linespeople: #74 Eric Anderson, #54 Anthony Caruso

The Tucson Roadrunners (19-17-2-0) will aim to halt their season-high five-game winless streak as they face off against the Abbotsford Canucks (21-15-1-1) in the series finale on Saturday night at 7 p.m. MST.

Tucson suffered a tough 3-2 defeat in Friday's opener, surrendering a 2-1 lead entering the final period. Rookie Artem Duda scored late in the second to give the Roadrunners the edge, but Abbotsford responded with two unanswered goals, including Jonathan Lekkerimäki's game-winner with just 21 seconds remaining. The loss also extended Tucson's home winless streak to five games, as they look for their first victory at Tucson Arena since a 5-1 win over San Diego on Dec. 18.

Meanwhile, Abbotsford comes into Saturday riding the momentum of a season-high seven-game winning streak. The Canucks, currently sixth in the Pacific Division standings, now hold a four-point advantage over the seventh-place Roadrunners. Tucson still occupies the final Pacific Division playoff spot but has little room for error, with the eighth-place Bakersfield Condors just two points behind after earning a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Ontario Reign on Friday.

Saturday's matchup presents an opportunity for Tucson to regain their footing in a tight playoff race.

Three things:

Hebig's an All-Star

On Friday morning, the AHL announced that Roadrunners forward Cameron Hebig had been added to the 2025 AHL All-Star roster. This marks the first All-Star selection of Hebig's career in his seventh AHL season. He celebrated the honor by notching an assist on Max Szuber's first-period goal in Friday's game, extending his point streak to a season-high seven games. Hebig has recorded 10 points (5G, 5A) during the streak and is one game shy of matching Kailer Yamamoto's team-best eight-game point streak earlier this season from Nov. 15 to Dec. 6.

Back-to-Back Multi-Point games for Yamamoto

Yamamoto led the Roadrunners' offense on Friday, tallying assists on both Tucson goals. It was his team-leading eighth multi-point performance of the season and his third game with multiple assists, tying Robbie Russo for the team high. Yamamoto has now posted consecutive multi-point outings after his two-goal effort against Henderson on Tuesday. It's the second time this season Yamamoto has registered back-to-back multi-point games. His season-best streak is three, achieved against Henderson on Nov. 16 and versus Calgary on Nov. 22 and 23. He now leads the team in points with 30 and is the only Roadrunner to average a point-per-game.

Offense from the Blue Line

The Roadrunners' defensemen were in the spotlight Friday, with Max Szuber and Artem Duda scoring both Tucson goals. It was only the third time this season that Roadrunner defensemen accounted for multiple goals in a single game, and the first occurrence since Kevin Connauton's two-goal performance against San Diego on Dec. 18. Duda and Szuber became the first Tucson defensive pair to score in the same game since Nov. 9, when they both found the back of the net against San Diego. Duda's goal was his second of the season, tying him with Robbie Russo for the most points among Roadrunner defensemen (16). Szuber's goal was his fifth of the season, moving him into a tie with Connauton for the most goals among Tucson defensemen, while his 12 points rank third behind Duda and Russo. Szuber has now scored twice in the last three games and has four goals in his last seven outings.

What's the word?

"I'm really excited and looking forward to going and representing Tucson. We have a lot of good players that could have went, so to be able to go, it's a pretty cool opportunity and I'm really looking forward to it."

Roadrunners forward Cameron Hebig on being named to the 2025 AHL All-Star Roster

Number to Know:

113 - Cameron Hebig's assist on Friday marked his 113th career point as a Roadrunner, surpassing Kyle Capobianco (112 points) for fifth place on Tucson's all-time scoring list. Hebig is now just seven points shy of tying Jan Jenik (120 points) for fourth place in franchise history.

Latest Transactions:

None

We're Doing It Live

Saturday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Tucson Arena. Fans can watch the game on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey or purchase tickets using the link here.

