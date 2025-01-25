Game Day Preview - CGY vs SD

January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The boys are back in town.

The Wranglers return home for a weekend series against the San Diego Gulls at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26.

The Matchup

The Wranglers come back to the 'Dome after picking up four points on their California road trip.

The Wranglers took on the Gulls Jan. 18 where they held a 2-1 lead at the end of the second period, but the Gulls found their momentum to tie it 5-5 at the end of the third frame to force an overtime.

The Wranglers were victorious in extra time with a goal from Clark Bishop.

Read More

The Gulls will be looking for revenge following last weekend's battle.

The Wranglers continue to hold their lead in the Pacific Division and league in points (55) with a 27-13-1 record.

San Diego showed grit in their last clash with the Wranglers, but are sitting ninth in the Pacific Division and 29th in the league, with an 11-20-4 record.

The Gulls enter the matchup with a week break from games, with their last game being the 6-5 loss to the Wranglers.

Players to Watch

Tyson Barrie joined the Wranglers roster on Jan. 24 from Flames on a conditioning loan and is looking to make the most out of his time with the Wranglers.

"The goal is just to come down and get my legs, get my timing and just continue to be ready for an opportunity if one shakes out, " shared Barrie following his first practice with the Wranglers on Jan. 24.

"I want to be ready in case something happens and I have to step in and be a difference-maker. This is a good way to come in and get some reps."

"It's nice to get out there with the guys and get in the mix."

The Gulls have had similar shifts in their roster, with recalls, transactions, and trades.

Gulls rookie Sam Colangelo leads the charge for San Diego in points (22), with 13 goals.

GET TICKETS

Don't miss a moment of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.