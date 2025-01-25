Tickets Going Fast for Autism Awareness Saturday Night

January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Tickets are going fast for the IceHogs 14th annual Autism Awareness Night, presented by LawnCare By Walter, this Saturday against the Chicago Wolves at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center.

Highlights will include:

Specialty Jersey Auction: The IceHogs will wear specialty jerseys honoring Chicago Storm Special Hockey (CSSH). CSSH is dedicated to providing children and adults with developmental disabilities the opportunity to play hockey. CSSH team members range in age from 5 to 55 and include both male and female athletes. The team is comprised of players that have Autism, Down Syndrome or other intellectual disabilities. The Storm have teams that compete in five Illinois cities, including Rockford, Chicago, Glen Ellyn, Orland Park, and Gurnee. The IceHogs/Storm jerseys will be auctioned off through the team's DASH platform via the IceHogs app during the game and winning bidders who are present will have the opportunity to get the jersey right off the player's back immediately following the game.

Mystery Pucks: Purchase a mystery puck specially designed for the night featuring the Storm logo. Pucks have been signed individually by IceHogs and Chicago Blackhawks players. Who will you get? Buy a puck and enjoy the surprise! Pucks start at 1 for $15 with price breaks as you purchase more.

A portion of all fundraising proceeds from the event will benefit The Autism Program (TAP) at Easterseals serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford ans Chicago Special Hockey. Over the last 13 years, the IceHogs have donated over $200,000 from money raised at this annual event to The Autism Program (TAP) at Easterseals serving Chicagoland and Greater Rockford.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.