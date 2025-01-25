Stars' Road Win Streak Hits Nine After Shootout Victory

January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Iowa Wild 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, extending their road winning streak to nine games.

The Stars continued their strong special teams play as Antonio Stranges scored the game's first goal on the power play at 13:40 of the first period. Justin Hryckowian delivered a saucer pass from the right-wing corner to Stranges, who was streaking down the left side of the slot. Stranges received the pass and then ripped a wrist shot past goaltender Jesper Wallstedt, giving the Stars a 1-0 lead heading into the second period.

After a scoreless stretch of just over 20 minutes following the Stars' power play goal, the Wild responded with their first goal of the game. David Spacek deflected a shot off the post and past Magnus Hellberg to make it 1-1. Iowa then took their first lead of the contest with just 1:23 remaining in the second period. On a two-on-one rush, Michael Milne outwaited Hellberg and the Texas defense before firing a shot that beat Hellberg over the glove shoulder, giving the Wild a 2-1 advantage heading into the final frame.

On an Iowa turnover in the slot, Kole Lind quickly seized the puck and sent a pass from the right corner to Anthony Romano in the slot. Romano quickly fired a shot past Wallstedt to tie the game 2-2 with 5:35 remaining in regulation. The goal was Romano's first as a pro and sent the game to overtime.

The overtime stanza wasn't enough to determine a winner, as the game went to a shootout. Both goalies turned away their first three shooters, but in the bottom of the fourth round, Lind became the hero. He stickhandled around Wallstedt and beat him inside the post, securing a 3-2 shootout victory for the Stars.

Hellberg stopped 27 of 29 in the victory for the Stars. Wallstedt turned away 30 of 32 in the shootout loss for the Wild.

The Stars and Wild will meet again for game two on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop is set for 3:00 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

