Ads Earn Point in Overtime Loss

January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI- Magnus Chrona stopped 32 shots to help the Admirals earn a point in the standings as they fell 4-3 in overtime to Charlotte on Saturday night at Panther Arena.

Mequon native Anders Bjork, Luke Prokop and Ozzy Wiesblatt scored the goals for Milwaukee, who have points in four straight games (3-0-1).

It didn't take long for the Admirals to grab an early lead as Wiesblatt carried the puck 2-on-1 into the Checkers zone and fed Bjork, who scored his second goal of the season just 26 into the game sending the over 3,000 bears raining down on the ice in the Admirals annual Teddy Bear Toss.

Luke Prokop pushed the Ads lead to 2-0 when he scored his first AHL goal with 1:32 remaining in the opening stanza after collecting the rebound of a Chase De Leo shot and scoring five-hole on Charlotte netminder Chris Driedger.

However, the Checkers pushed back picking up second period goals from Oliver Okuliar at 7:05 and Riley Hughes at 15:56 to tie the game at two.

Ozzy Wiesblatt's 10th goal of the season with 1:35 remaining in the sandwich frame regained the lead for Milwaukee. With the Ads on the power-play Wiesblatt took a feed from Jake Lucchini at the Charlotte blueline and skated into their zone before toe-dragging between the circles and beating Driedger high, blocker side.

Charlotte's Kyle Criscuolo's 14th goal of the season just 51 seconds into the third period tied the score at three and it would stay that way until Michel Benning connected on the game-winner with 1:38 to play in the overtime session.

The Admirals continue their five-game homestand by hosting the Texas Stars on Wednesday night at Panther Arena at 7 pm.

