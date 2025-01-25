Ads Earn Point in Overtime Loss
January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI- Magnus Chrona stopped 32 shots to help the Admirals earn a point in the standings as they fell 4-3 in overtime to Charlotte on Saturday night at Panther Arena.
Mequon native Anders Bjork, Luke Prokop and Ozzy Wiesblatt scored the goals for Milwaukee, who have points in four straight games (3-0-1).
It didn't take long for the Admirals to grab an early lead as Wiesblatt carried the puck 2-on-1 into the Checkers zone and fed Bjork, who scored his second goal of the season just 26 into the game sending the over 3,000 bears raining down on the ice in the Admirals annual Teddy Bear Toss.
Luke Prokop pushed the Ads lead to 2-0 when he scored his first AHL goal with 1:32 remaining in the opening stanza after collecting the rebound of a Chase De Leo shot and scoring five-hole on Charlotte netminder Chris Driedger.
However, the Checkers pushed back picking up second period goals from Oliver Okuliar at 7:05 and Riley Hughes at 15:56 to tie the game at two.
Ozzy Wiesblatt's 10th goal of the season with 1:35 remaining in the sandwich frame regained the lead for Milwaukee. With the Ads on the power-play Wiesblatt took a feed from Jake Lucchini at the Charlotte blueline and skated into their zone before toe-dragging between the circles and beating Driedger high, blocker side.
Charlotte's Kyle Criscuolo's 14th goal of the season just 51 seconds into the third period tied the score at three and it would stay that way until Michel Benning connected on the game-winner with 1:38 to play in the overtime session.
The Admirals continue their five-game homestand by hosting the Texas Stars on Wednesday night at Panther Arena at 7 pm.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2025
- Colorado Falls Short in 2-1 OT Loss to Silver Knights - Colorado Eagles
- The Abbotsford Canucks Pick Up Their 8th Straight Win In An Offensive Game Against The Roadrunners - Abbotsford Canucks
- Roadrunners' Early Lead Slips Away in 6-2 Loss to Abbotsford - Tucson Roadrunners
- Rosen's Hat Trick Powers Amerks to 6-3 Win in Chaotic Clash with Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
- Phantoms Slip Past Islanders, 2-1 - Bridgeport Islanders
- Bears Leave Belleville with 5-3 Win - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Earns Point in 3-2 Shootout Defeat to Texas - Iowa Wild
- Belleville Sens Can't Beat Bears on Back-To-Back Nights - Belleville Senators
- Ads Earn Point in Overtime Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- Monsters Score Late but Fall 4-3 in Overtime to Crunch - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs Bested by Wolves in OT 3-2 - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Prevail Over IceHogs 3-2 in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Merkulov, P-Bruins Edge Thunderbirds in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Rally Past Monsters, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Sink Admirals for OT Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Top Line Helps T-Birds Earn Point vs. Bruins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Stars' Road Win Streak Hits Nine After Shootout Victory - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Doubled Up By Americans 6-3 In Wild Affair - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Defeat Comets, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Barracuda Earn Point in OT Loss to Marlies - San Jose Barracuda
- Comets Win Streak Ends vs Penguins, Lose 2-1 - Utica Comets
- Sheldon Dries' Two-Goal Game Lifts Griffins over Moose - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Grand Rapids Edges Moose Again - Manitoba Moose
- Isaac Belliveau Reassigned to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs SD - Calgary Wranglers
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Islanders, Game #42 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- San Diego Gulls Release Michal Stinil from Professional Tryout - San Diego Gulls
- Tickets Going Fast for Autism Awareness Saturday Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolf Pack Look to Rebound vs. Americans - Hartford Wolf Pack
- IceHogs and Wolves Meet for In-State Showdown - Rockford IceHogs
- Tampa Bay Lightning Acquire Forward Ryder Korczak from New York Rangers - Syracuse Crunch
- Rangers Acquire Forward Lucas Edmonds from Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for Forward Ryder Korczak - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game #39 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners vs Abbotsford Canucks - Tucson Roadrunners
- Game Preview: Bears at Senators, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Reign Edge Condors in Shootout - Ontario Reign
- Eagles Drop First Game of Road Trip, 6-3 - Colorado Eagles
- Phantoms Welcome Back Fan Faves But Fall to T-Birds - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Ads Earn Point in Overtime Loss
- Annual Teddy Bear Toss Is Saturday Night
- Admirals to Honor Bob Uecker
- Ads Finish Roadtrip on High Note
- Ads Claim De Leo on Waiver