Game Preview: Bears at Senators, 7 p.m.

January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Belleville, ON) - The Hershey Bears conclude the club's trip to Canada as they battle the Belleville Senators for the second straight night at CAA Arena.

Hershey Bears (25-11-5-0) at Belleville Senators (16-13-1-4)

Jan. 25, 2025 | 7 p.m. | CAA Arena

Referees: Jack Young (24), Jarrett Burton (78)

Linespersons: Luke Pye (42), Nick Arcan (22)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.; Television coverage starts at 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears held 2-0 and 3-1 leads in the first period, but the Belleville Senators prevailed in the end, scoring a 4-3 overtime victory over Hershey last night at CAA Arena. Matt Strome, Nicky Leivermann, and Mike Vecchione scored first period-goals for Hershey, but Belleville goaltender Michael Simpson, who entered the game in the second period, went a perfect 18-for-18 in relief, as the Senators tied the game in the middle period on an Angus Crookshank power play-goal, and Stephen Halliday provided the winning marker 1:40 into overtime. Longtime NHL forward Sam Gagner made his debut for Belleville in the win, posting an assist. Despite the loss, Hershey continued its point streak at CAA Arena, as the club is now 5-0-2-0 all-time in Belleville.

PICKING UP THE POINTS:

Despite going winless in back-to-back road contests for the first time this season, the Bears still enter tonight's game on a six-game point streak, which ties a season best. Hershey has gone 4-0-2-0 in this recent span, matching a 5-0-1-0 stretch from Oct. 16-27, and a 4-0-2-0 run from Nov. 16-29. During the current streak, four of the games have been decided by one goal, and Hershey has struck for three or more goals in five of the six outings. Forward Mike Vecchione leads the team with five goals in the six-game point streak.

STROMER STRIKES:

After a stretch from Dec. 7-Jan. 4 where he was held off the scoresheet, Hershey forward Matt Strome has enjoyed an offensive outburst of late, recording eight points (3g, 5a) over his past eight games. The Mississauga, Ontario native has had three multi-point outings in that span, including registering a goal and an assist in last night's overtime loss to the Senators. The third-year Bear has scored 12 points (4g, 8a) in 35 games this season, just eight points off of his career-best 20 points established last season. He's also generating a large number of chances this season, already firing 45 shots through 35 games after posting a total of 46 shots over 50 games last season.

INJURIES MOUNTING:

The Bears were missing six players last night due to injury, including forwards Brennan Saulnier (lower body), Mike Sgarbossa (upper body), Riley Sutter (lower body) and Hendrix Lapierre (upper body), as well as defenseman Jake Massie (lower body) and Hardy Häman Aktell (lower body). Additionally, forward Hendrix Rybinski did not finish last night's game. The Bears are already without the services of forward Pierrick Dubé, who is set to serve the final game of a five-game suspension tonight, top goal-scorer Ethen Frank who is recalled to Washington, as well as defenseman Brad Hunt who is out due to personal reasons.

ALEX THE ALL-STAR:

The AHL announced yesterday that Hershey forward Alex Limoges has been selected to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic. Limoges will replace Hershey's Ethen Frank on the Atlantic Division Roster, as Frank, currently recalled to the Washington Capitals, will be unable to participate. Limoges ranks third on Hershey in scoring this season with 25 points (9g, 16) in 31 games. He's collected five multi-point games this season, and he leads Hershey with nine power-play assists. The Bears are 14-3-1-0 this season when Limoges records a point and 7-0-1-0 when he scores a goal.

BEARS BITES:

Entering tonight's game, the Bears are 5-0-0-0 on the road on Saturdays this season...Blueliner Ethan Bear has assists in seven of his last eight games, logging nine helpers in that stretch....At 431 career wins in the AHL with Oklahoma City, Grand Rapids, and Hershey, Bears head coach Todd Nelson needs only two more victories to pass Kevin Dineen for sole possession of fifth place on the league's coaching wins list...Last night's game marked the second straight game Hershey led by two goals only to end up losing in overtime. That also occurred for the Bears on Nov. 20 at Toronto when Hershey led 3-0 after the first period but eventually fell 4-3 in overtime to the Marlies...After tonight, the Bears and Senators finish the four-game season series on March 5 at GIANT Center...Hershey's next road game versus a North Division team isn't until March 7 at Cleveland.

ON THIS DATE:

Jan. 25, 1944 - Bears captain Wally Kilrea played in a 5-2 loss at Cleveland, his final league game before induction into the U.S. Army. Kilrea played one final game the following night, in a 2-1 exhibition loss to the Boston Bruins at Hershey Sports Arena, before reporting for duty. Kilrea would make at least one more appearance for the Bears later that season on a weekend furlough.

