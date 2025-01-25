Phantoms Welcome Back Fan Faves But Fall to T-Birds

January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms were hoping for an extra boost with the return of Olle Lycksell from the Flyers and the first game of the season for forward Cooper Marody having recovered from a preseason injury. But the Springfield Thunderbirds took advantage of their opportunities and scored three special team goals en route to a 5-1 victory at PPL Center on Friday night.

Alexei Kolosov also returned to the Phantoms lineup in his first game back with Lehigh Valley since October by was touched for five goals in 31 shots.

Lycksell (10th) scored Lehigh Valley's lone goal on the night. Marody had not played at all since an injury during the preseason in September but jumped into the lineup on a top line with Rhett Gardner and Samu Tuomaala looking to regain his touch and his form that guided him to a team-leading 56 points last season.

Lehigh Valley (19-16-6) absorbed consecutive regulation losses in a homestand for the first time this season.

Springfield (18-17-3) killed an early 5-on-3 Phantoms' power play and gained momentum when an errant pass led to a shorthanded breakaway for MacKenzie MacEachern (5th) who beat Kolosov five-hole at 4:19 for the first goal of the game.

Zayde Wisdom got the Phantoms going north after picking up the puck and working it out of the defensive zone. Louie Belpedio put the puck in deep and Wisdom chased it down to set up Lycksell in the right circle who blasted his shot off the far post and into the cage on the stick-side of Colten Ellis to get the Phantoms on the board at 9:15 into the game.

Lycksell's goal in his first game back with the Phantoms also extended his goal streak to three games. Lycksell had not played with Lehigh Valley since a hat trick on December 20 against the Toronto Marlies before receiving a recall to the Philadelphia Flyers. Lycksell also is currently on a five-game point streak dating back to December 8 scoring 5-4-9 in the stretch.

The Thunderbirds regained the lead at 15:58 of the first period on a point-blast on the power play by Matt Kessel (3rd) that made it 2-1 at the intermission.

Springfield took control in the second period with three more conversations including Simon Robertson (6th) on a one-timer from the right circle on the power play at 5:47. Samuel Johannesson (3rd) had a backdoor tap-in when he made his move to the right circle at 12:53 to receive a perfect pass after Kolosov was drawn to the other side. And Matt Luff (12th) took the shot himself on a 2-on-1 beating Kolosov past the glove on the short side to complete the scoring.

It was just the second time this season in which the Phantoms have given up multiple power-play goals in consecutive games having also happened in the first two games of the season on October 12 and October 18.

Springfield outshot the Phantoms 31-24. The Thunderbirds were 2-for-4 on the power play while Lehigh Valley was 0-for-3.

The Phantoms are back at PPL Center on Saturday hosting the Bridgeport Islanders on meLVin Youth Jersey Night for the first 2,500 kids.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st 4:19 - SPR, M. MacEacern (5th) (Unassisted) (SH) (0-1)

1st 9:15 - LV, O. Lycksell (10th) (Z. Wisdom, L. Belpedio) (1-1)

1st 15:58 - SPR, M. Kessel (3rd) (O. Stenberg, M. Laferriere) (PP) (1-2)

2nd 5:47 - SPR, S. Roberton (6th) (M. Kessel, M. Laferriere) (PP) (1-3)

2nd 12:53 - SPR, S. Johannesson (3rd) (M. MacEachern, N. Alexandrov) (1-4)

2nd 18:55 - SPR, M. Luff (12th) (M. Peca) (1-5)

Shots:

LV 24-31

PP:

LV 0/3, SPR 2/4

Goaltenders:

LV - A. Kolosov (L) (1-3-1) (26/31)

SPR - C. Ellis (W) (13-6-2) (23/24)

Records:

Lehigh Valley (19-16-6)

Springfield (18-17-3)

UPCOMING

Saturday, January 25 (7:05) - Bridgeport Islanders at Phantoms - meLVin Youth Jersey Night

Sunday, January 26 (3:05) - Phantoms at W-B/Scranton Penguins

Wednesday, January 29 (7:00) - Phantoms at Bridgeport Islanders

Monday, February 2 - Tuesday, February 3 - All-Star Break. AHL All-Star Classic at Coachella Valley

