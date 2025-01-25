Comets Win Streak Ends vs Penguins, Lose 2-1

January 25, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Wilkes Barre/Scranton, PA - Playing the Penguins for the second time in as many days, the Utica Comets headed on the road to Pennsylvania attempting to replicate the home victory they earned the previous night. The Comets were one of the hottest teams in the North Division when they stepped onto the ice at the Mohegan Arena winning their last four games and seven of the previous ten contests. During the game, despite the Comets scoring first, the Penguins clawed back in the game and eventually scored the game winner during the third period to snapped the Comets four game win streak as the team skated away with a 2-1 loss.

Comets pushed hard in the first period, and it resulted in a goal after a rebound chance rested in front of Penguins goalie, Sergei Murashov, Shane Bowers drove the net and slipped the puck into the net at 13:39 for his second of the season and a 1-0 lead for Utica.

While there was no scoring in the second period, Vasily Ponomarev took advantage of a turnover by the Comets and scored at 3:03 to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead which was all the scoring in the game as the Comets were defeated.

The Comets are on the road against the Rochester Americans on Wednesday, January 29th. The team will return home on Friday, January 31 against the Belleville Senators. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.